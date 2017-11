Littlebrook Elementary School was honored at the the National Blue Ribbon School ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for their high student achievement and quality programs. Littlebrook Elementary was one of only nine public schools in New Jersey to receive the distinction this year. Littlebrook Principal Luis Ramirez (l) and former Littlebrook Principal Annie Gonzalez Kosek (r) at the ceremony.

