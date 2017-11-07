Suspect arrested in Princeton bank robbery

Hillsborough resident Quentin Watson, 50, has been arrested for allegedly robbing the Santander Bank in downtown Princeton on Oct. 26.

People who recognized the suspect helped police identify him. The robber did nothing to disguise himself and his face, body and clothing were very clear in video surveillance recordings.

The Princeton Police, Franklin Township Police, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, Hillsborough Police, and the FBI worked on the investigation.

Watson was arrested without incident by Princeton detectives and officers from the other agencies on a traffic warrant in the parking lot of Applebee’s in Hillsborough Friday, Nov. 3.

He allegedly walked into the Santander Bank on Nassau Street and handed the bank teller a note demanding cash. He then received cash and walked out of the bank towards Park Place. He was not brandishing a weapon.