Suspect arrested in Princeton bank robbery

2 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Quentin Watson mugshot.

Hillsborough resident Quentin Watson, 50, has been arrested for allegedly robbing the Santander Bank in downtown Princeton on Oct. 26.

People who recognized the suspect helped police identify him. The robber did nothing to disguise himself and his face, body and clothing were very clear in video surveillance recordings.

The Princeton Police, Franklin Township Police, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, Hillsborough Police, and the FBI worked on the investigation.

Watson was arrested without incident by Princeton detectives and officers from the other agencies on a traffic warrant in the parking lot of Applebee’s  in Hillsborough Friday, Nov. 3.

He allegedly walked into the Santander Bank on Nassau Street and handed the bank teller a note demanding cash. He then received cash and walked out of the bank towards Park Place. He was not brandishing a weapon.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

