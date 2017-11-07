Planet Princeton
Palate

New Greek Restaurant slated to open this month on Leigh Avenue in Princeton

4 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
A Greek bistro will open in the building that once housed Cafe 44 on Leigh Avenue.

A new bistro called Local Greek will take over the vacant commercial space in the building at 44 Leigh Avenue in Princeton.

The building, which is across the street from Tortuga’s Mexican Village, once housed Cafe 44, a Guatemalan restaurant and then a deli-style eatery.

Tony Kanterakis believes he has the winning formula to make Local Greek a long-term success in Princeton. Kanterakis and his family already run a well-known Greek bakery and deli in Highland Park called New Athens Corner that opened in 1995. Local Greek in Princeton will be a bistro, bakery. and specialty grocery store that will serve Greek style breakfast, brunch, lunch, and Greek tapas in the evening, Kanterakis said in an email to Planet Princeton. “We will offer many other grocery items, as well as various espresso coffee and grab and go, and delivery and catering,” he said.

Tony Kanterakis

“I have customers from the Princeton area w drive to Highland Park regularly,” he said. “They always told me that a Greek place is Princeton is needed.”

Local Greek will serve authentic Greek cuisine made by a Greek chef. The specialty at Local Greek will be meze, also known as tapas — small dishes made to be shared, available every day from noon to closing. The restaurant will have a meze menu with 30 options that will change weekly. Breakfast items, salads, and a large assortment of sweet and savory pastries will also be offered, as well as a variety of coffees. The market will carry imported goods including Greek chocolates, tea, and snacks.

Local Greek is slated to open on Nov. 19. The restaurant is currently hiring line cooks, waitstaff and bakery counter attendants. To learn more, view a menu, or apply for a job, visit LocalGreekNJ.com.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
Tue 07

Tilling the Soil of Opportunity 2017

October 31 @ 6:00 pm - December 19 @ 9:00 pm
Tue 07

Art After Hours

November 7 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 07

‘The Analysing Engine’

November 7 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 08

The Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce Presents ‘Growing in Trenton’

November 8 @ 7:30 am - 10:00 am
Wed 08

‘Poetic Space’ Fall Art Exhibition at Stuart Country Day School

November 8 @ 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wed 08

Hun School Student Exhibition -The Stony Brook: Connecting Us

November 8 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 08

Take Control of Your Health Workshop

November 8 @ 10:00 am - 12:30 pm
Wed 08

‘#RealNews’ Exhibition by Michael Scoggins

November 8 @ 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wed 08

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving

November 8 @ 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Wed 08

‘Amadeus’: Princeton Symphony Orchestra Soundtracks Goes to the Movies!

November 8 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 08

OnStage Seniors of McCarter: Arts Council of Princeton Community Stage

November 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 08

The Aisling: An Irish Ghost Story

November 8 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Instagram

  • Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.

Follow Us

           Buying a domain is easy

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
Tue 07

Tilling the Soil of Opportunity 2017

October 31 @ 6:00 pm - December 19 @ 9:00 pm
Tue 07

Art After Hours

November 7 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 07

‘The Analysing Engine’

November 7 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 08

The Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce Presents ‘Growing in Trenton’

November 8 @ 7:30 am - 10:00 am
Wed 08

‘Poetic Space’ Fall Art Exhibition at Stuart Country Day School

November 8 @ 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: