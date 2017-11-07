New Greek Restaurant slated to open this month on Leigh Avenue in Princeton

A new bistro called Local Greek will take over the vacant commercial space in the building at 44 Leigh Avenue in Princeton.

The building, which is across the street from Tortuga’s Mexican Village, once housed Cafe 44, a Guatemalan restaurant and then a deli-style eatery.

Tony Kanterakis believes he has the winning formula to make Local Greek a long-term success in Princeton. Kanterakis and his family already run a well-known Greek bakery and deli in Highland Park called New Athens Corner that opened in 1995. Local Greek in Princeton will be a bistro, bakery. and specialty grocery store that will serve Greek style breakfast, brunch, lunch, and Greek tapas in the evening, Kanterakis said in an email to Planet Princeton. “We will offer many other grocery items, as well as various espresso coffee and grab and go, and delivery and catering,” he said.

“I have customers from the Princeton area w drive to Highland Park regularly,” he said. “They always told me that a Greek place is Princeton is needed.”

Local Greek will serve authentic Greek cuisine made by a Greek chef. The specialty at Local Greek will be meze, also known as tapas — small dishes made to be shared, available every day from noon to closing. The restaurant will have a meze menu with 30 options that will change weekly. Breakfast items, salads, and a large assortment of sweet and savory pastries will also be offered, as well as a variety of coffees. The market will carry imported goods including Greek chocolates, tea, and snacks.

Local Greek is slated to open on Nov. 19. The restaurant is currently hiring line cooks, waitstaff and bakery counter attendants. To learn more, view a menu, or apply for a job, visit LocalGreekNJ.com.