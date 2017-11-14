Planet Princeton

Man gunned down at Route 1 Applebee’s in Lawrence

13 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A 23-year-old Lawrence resident was sitting at the bar at the Applebee’s on Route 1 just after midnight on Tuesday when he was shot in the head, officials said.

The victim, Devin Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. No one else was injured.  The shooter, described as a black male in his mid-20s, then fled the restaurant in a dark-colored sports utility vehicle.

Law enforcement officials from the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Lawrence Township Police Department are investigating the murder. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Gary Wasko or Detective Michael Hughes of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.

