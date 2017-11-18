Institute for Advanced Study board of trustees appoints new member

Mark Heising has been appointed to the board of trustees for The Institute for Advanced Study.

Heising is the founder and managing director of Medley Partners, an investment firm based in San Francisco, California. Previously, he worked as a chip design engineer and founded VLSI Cores, which designed and licensed cryptographic integrated circuits. He holds six U.S. patents in cryptography, compression, and data communications.

Heising serves as director for Lam Aviation, Sion Power, Siva Power, and Nucleus Scientific. He also serves on the board of directors of the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Environmental Defense Fund, and the Heising-Simons Foundation. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physics and a master’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California-Berkeley.