Photo: Princeton Day School students make more than 100 Thanksgiving food baskets for area families

Princeton Day School students made more than 100 gift baskets for Thanksgiving for Homefront and the Family Guidance Center in Trenton.The goal of the basket drive was to make this holiday special for families in need in Mercer County. Each box contained mashed potatoes, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, pasta, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, pumpkin and yams, baking mixes, soup, rice, beans, canned fruit, peanut butter and jelly, pudding, cereal and snacks, tomato sauce, gravy,a $15 turkey gift card, additional food and handmade cards.

