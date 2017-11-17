Planet Princeton

PhotosSchools

Photo: Princeton Day School students make more than 100 Thanksgiving food baskets for area families

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Princeton Day School students made more than 100 gift baskets for Thanksgiving for Homefront and the Family Guidance Center in Trenton.The goal of the basket drive was to make this holiday special for families in need in Mercer County. Each box contained mashed potatoes, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, pasta, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, pumpkin and yams, baking mixes, soup, rice, beans, canned fruit, peanut butter and jelly, pudding, cereal and snacks, tomato sauce, gravy,a $15 turkey gift card, additional food and handmade cards.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
Fri 17

“Predators & Prey — Fine-Art Carvings” exhibit — Greg Pedersen @ D&R Greenway Land Trust 11 17

November 8 - December 28
Fri 17

Princeton University Student Drawing Show

November 9 @ 10:00 am - November 26 @ 4:30 pm
Sat 18

West Windsor Community Farmers Market

November 18 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 18

Hun School Student Exhibition -The Stony Brook: Connecting Us

November 18 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 18

Princeton Photo Workshop: In The Studio: Still Life, Product and TableTop Photography

November 18 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 18

Sharpening The Quill Writing Workshop by Lauren B. Davis

November 18 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 18

The Hedy Shepard Jewelry Event

November 18 @ 10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Sat 18

Shabbat Katan

November 18 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 18

1st and 3rd Youth Groups

November 18 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 18

T-Connect Trans Youth Group

November 18 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 18

Music for Moore #3 fundraiser to benefit kids with special needs

November 18 @ 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 18

Dinner And-A-Movie “Emerald Forest”

November 18 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Instagram

  • Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.

Follow Us

           Buying a domain is easy

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
Fri 17

“Predators & Prey — Fine-Art Carvings” exhibit — Greg Pedersen @ D&R Greenway Land Trust 11 17

November 8 - December 28
Fri 17

Princeton University Student Drawing Show

November 9 @ 10:00 am - November 26 @ 4:30 pm
Sat 18

West Windsor Community Farmers Market

November 18 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 18

Hun School Student Exhibition -The Stony Brook: Connecting Us

November 18 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 18

Princeton Photo Workshop: In The Studio: Still Life, Product and TableTop Photography

November 18 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: