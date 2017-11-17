Route 206 Whitehorse Circle detours to be removed Saturday

All of the road detours at the Whitehorse Circle at the intersection of Route 206, CR 524/South Broad Street and CR 533/Whitehorse Avenue in Hamilton will be removed by 6 a.m. Saturday morning as work continues on the traffic improvement project, New Jersey Department of Transportation officials said today.

The contractor South State Inc., will pave, restripe and remove all detours and establish a new traffic pattern. All traffic approaching the circle will yield before entering the circle. Traffic within the circle will have the right of way. The detours were put in place in September at the Whitehorse Circle to allow construction of the reconfigured roundabout.

The $4.3 million federally-funded Whitehorse Circle improvements project, which began with utility work in the fall of 2016, is expected to be completed in early 2018. Officials said the project will improve safety and operations at the Whitehorse Circle by replacing the circle with a modern roundabout, utilizing safer entry points into the roundabout, and eliminating the circle cut through lanes.