Planet Princeton

Traffic & Transit

Route 206 Whitehorse Circle detours to be removed Saturday

7 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

All of the road detours at the Whitehorse Circle at the intersection of Route 206, CR 524/South Broad Street and CR 533/Whitehorse Avenue in Hamilton will be removed by 6 a.m. Saturday morning as work continues on the traffic improvement project, New Jersey Department of Transportation officials said today.

The contractor South State Inc., will pave, restripe and remove all detours and establish a new traffic pattern. All traffic approaching the circle will yield before entering the circle. Traffic within the circle will have the right of way. The detours were put in place in September at the Whitehorse Circle to allow construction of the reconfigured roundabout.

The $4.3 million federally-funded Whitehorse Circle improvements project, which began with utility work in the fall of 2016, is expected to be completed in early 2018. Officials said the project will improve safety and operations at the Whitehorse Circle by replacing the circle with a modern roundabout, utilizing safer entry points into the roundabout, and eliminating the circle cut through lanes.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
Fri 17

“Predators & Prey — Fine-Art Carvings” exhibit — Greg Pedersen @ D&R Greenway Land Trust 11 17

November 8 - December 28
Fri 17

Princeton University Student Drawing Show

November 9 @ 10:00 am - November 26 @ 4:30 pm
Sat 18

West Windsor Community Farmers Market

November 18 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 18

Hun School Student Exhibition -The Stony Brook: Connecting Us

November 18 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 18

Princeton Photo Workshop: In The Studio: Still Life, Product and TableTop Photography

November 18 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 18

Sharpening The Quill Writing Workshop by Lauren B. Davis

November 18 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 18

The Hedy Shepard Jewelry Event

November 18 @ 10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Sat 18

Shabbat Katan

November 18 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 18

1st and 3rd Youth Groups

November 18 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 18

T-Connect Trans Youth Group

November 18 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 18

Music for Moore #3 fundraiser to benefit kids with special needs

November 18 @ 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 18

Dinner And-A-Movie “Emerald Forest”

November 18 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Instagram

  • Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.

Follow Us

           Buying a domain is easy

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
Fri 17

“Predators & Prey — Fine-Art Carvings” exhibit — Greg Pedersen @ D&R Greenway Land Trust 11 17

November 8 - December 28
Fri 17

Princeton University Student Drawing Show

November 9 @ 10:00 am - November 26 @ 4:30 pm
Sat 18

West Windsor Community Farmers Market

November 18 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 18

Hun School Student Exhibition -The Stony Brook: Connecting Us

November 18 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 18

Princeton Photo Workshop: In The Studio: Still Life, Product and TableTop Photography

November 18 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: