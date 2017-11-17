Governor-elect names full slate of members for transition committees

Governor-elect Phil Murphy has announced memberships to his transition committees, naming more than 500 people who will make recommendations on state policy, issues and initiatives as the new administration prepares to take office in two months. Earlier this week he announced transition committee leadership positions.

Several Princeton area residents were appointed to committees, including Princeton lawyer Paul Josephson, Jess Niederer of Chickadee Creek Farm, Steve Jany of Rustin Farms, and former Trenton mayor Doug Palmer.

“New Jersey needs an administration ready to hit the ground running in January, and through the work of the transition committees my administration will not take office blind to the challenges and opportunities before us,” said Murphy in a statement about the appointments. “I am grateful to everyone who accepted the call to serve our transition. From analyzing and prescribing policy to taking a fresh look at the basic organization of government, these committees have a lot of work to do. I am confident they will put my administration in a position to begin delivering results for the people of New Jersey from day one.”

The committees will meet throughout the state over the course of the next two months and will then submit reports and recommendations to the governor-elect and his leadership team prior to the inauguration.

Transition Counsel

Nadia Bandukda, Muslim Lawyers Association; Joe Bauman, McManimon, Scotland & Bauman LLC; Joe DeCotiis, DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP; Paul Fader, Florio Perrucci Steinhardt & Fader, LLC; Frank Giantomasi, Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi P.C.; Steve Goldman, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP; Michelle Haas, Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas, LLP; Paul Josephson, Duane Morris LLP; Nevins McCann, Connell Foley LLP; Bernadette McPherson, Esq.; Michelle Meyer Schipp, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP; Pam Miller, Esq.; Jason Orlando, Murphy Orlando LLC; Ritu Pancholy, Esq.; Bill Pascrell III, Esq.; Patti Prezioso, McCusker, Anselmi, Rosen & Carvelli P.C.; Ramon Rivera, Scarinci Hollenbeck; Hector Ruiz, Hispanic Bar Association; Marguerite Schaffer, Shain, Schaffer & Rafanello, P.C.; Al Tindal, Schiff Hardin LLP; Ted Wells, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Gary Wingens, Lowenstein Sandler LLP; Jerry Zaro, Sills Cummis & Gross, P.C.

Agriculture

Hillary Barile, Cumberland County; Marty Bullock, Monmouth County; Mike Devlin, Camden City Garden Club; Ann Dorsett, Dorsett Arabian Farms; Jessica Dreyer, Union County; Caroline Etsch, Middlesex County; Pete Furey, New Jersey Farm Bureau; Rocky Hazelman, Passaic County; Brian Herrington, Hawthorne Gardening Company; Steve Jany, Mercer County; Russell Marino, Gloucester County; Reverend Albert Morgan, Union Baptist Temple; Jess Niederer, Mercer County; Brian Porch, Salem County; Amman Seehra, One Project; Ryck Sudam, New Jersey Farm Bureau.

Budget

Ted Beal, AXA; Matt Boxer, Former New Jersey Comptroller; Tonio Burgos, Tonio Burgos & Associates; Dale Caldwell, Former Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs; Tom Considine, National Conference of Insurance Legislators; Scott Freda, SCF Consulting; Rudy Garcia, MBI Gluckshaw; James Gee, Office of Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman; Susan Giacalone, American International Group; Gerry Gibbs, Capital Impact Group; Sheryl Gordon, NJ Labor Advisory Board; Mike Gulotta, Deo Volente Farms; Seth Hahn, Communications Workers of America; Mike Hanley, NW Financial; Rich Keevey, Former Budget Director for the Office of Management and Budget; Bob Lurie, New York Power Authority; Mike McCarthy, Retired; Reverend Dr. Calvin McKinney, National Baptists Convention USA; Analilia Mejia, New Jersey Working Families Alliance; Deanna Minus-Vincent, Benefits Data Trust; Joe Muniz, Hudson County Schools of Technology; Salah Mustaga, Citibank; Doug Palmer, Former Mayor of Trenton; Joe Parisi, Former Mayor of Englewood Cliffs; David Pascrell, Gibbons, P.C.; Lilian Plata, Hispanic Bar Association; Arlene Quinones-Perez, DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole; Joe Rutch, Cliffside Park Business Association; Gary Rose, Former Chief of Office of Economic Growth; Mark Sellers, Sellers Dorsey; Reverend Ronald Slaughter, Saint James AME; Reverend Erroll Stoddard, The SDA Churches of the Oranges; Brett Tanzman, Garden Homes; Richard Turner, Mayor of Weehawken; Jon Whiten, New Jersey Policy Perspective; Steve Wielkotz, Ferrialo, Wielkotz, Cerullo & Cuva; Barry Zubrow, Former Budget Advisor; Christina Zuk, Princeton Public Affairs Group.

Education, Access, and Opportunity

Donna Chiera, American Federation of Teachers, Co-Chair; Rose Acerra, New Jersey Parent-Teacher Association; Adrienne Anders, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP); Steve Barnett, Rutgers Graduate School of Education; Joe Barnett, Latino American Democratic Association (LADA); Mary Bennett, Former Principal and Consultant; Gloria Bonilla-Santiago, LEAP Academy; Richard Bozza, Superintendents Association; Susan Cauldwell, Save Our Schools; Nicole Cole, NJ Charter Schools Association; Janellen Duffy, JerseyCAN; Larry Feinsod, New Jersey School Boards Association; Betsy Garlatti, New Jersey Commission on Higher Education, Bob Goodman, New Jersey Center for Teaching and Learning; Paul Hoffman, Liberty Science Center; Chanie Jacobowitz, Beth Medresh Govoha; Shavar Jeffries, Former Assistant Attorney General; Harvey Kesselman, Presidents’ Council; Brenda Lee, Central High School; Richard Levao, University Presidents Council; Maury Litwack, Orthodox Union; Tia Morris, Teach for America; George Pruitt, Edison State College; Sheetal Ranjan, Bergen County Community College Trustee; Amy Rosen, Public Private Strategy Group; Judy Savage, New Jersey Council of County Vocational-Technical Education; David Sciarra, Education Law Center; George Solter, North Bergen Board of Education; Sue Tardi, William Paterson University; Steve Tully, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; Chief Polly Ubah, Super Tots; Christy Van Horn, New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority; Mike Vrancik, New Jersey School Boards Association; Jerry Walker, Team Walker; Steve Weinstein, Rowan University; John Wilson, Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in New Jersey; Patricia Wright, New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association.

Environment and Energy

Barbara Adams, Former General Counsel, Governor Ed Rendell; Russ Arlotta, Rockland Capital; Guillermo C. Artiles, McCarter & English; Zoe Baldwin, Utility and Transportation Contractors Association of NJ; Mary Barber, Environmental Defense Fund; Mike Beson, Entrepreneur; Katie Bolcar, IGS Energy; Mike Catania, Duke Farms; Andrew Chambarry, Surfrider Organization; Bryan Christiansen, The Moorings Group; Dan Cosner, South Jersey Building and Construction Trades; Robin Dutta, Sunpower; Kathy Ellis, NJ Resources; Deba Dutta, Rutgers University; Dan Fatten, Workforce Environment Council; Pamela Frank, ChargEVC; Janice Fuller, Representative Frank Pallone; Steve Gabel, Gabel Associates; Lawrence Ganges, Ganges International; Rich Gannon, Advanced Energy; Steve Gardner, LiUNA; Steve Genzer, Saul Ewing, Arnstein & Lehr LLP; Kiran Gill, PARS Environmental, Inc.; Amy Goldsmith, Clean Water Action New Jersey; Nathalie Gonzales, Office of Mayor Ras Baraka; Joe Grillo, Ideal Tile Importing; Jeanne Herb, Environmental Analysis and Communications Group Rutgers; Shing-Fu Hsueh, Former Administrator for Water Supply Department of Environmental Protection; Ralph Izzo, PSE&G; Shawn Klein, Mayor of Livingston; Karen Kominsky, Former Deputy Commissioner Department of Environmental Protection; Mike Maloney, NJ State Pipetrades; Debbie Mans, NY/NJ Baykeeper; Hannah Masterjohn, Clean Energy Collective; Zach McCue, Office of Senator Cory Booker; John Miller, Office of Senator Robert Menendez; Wendy Neu, Hugo Neu; Doug O’Malley, Environment New Jersey; Ed Ordway, Capstone Advisory Group; Francis Owoh, Safety Environmental Inc.; Ed Potosnak, New Jersey League of Conservation Voters; Sheehab Quran, Petra Solar; Jeff Reichle, Lund’s Fisheries, Inc.; Nick Reynolds, Commercial Utility Consultants, Inc.; Dr. Nicholas Sheets; David Smith, PPAG; Wendy Stark, Atlantic City Electric; Tom Steyer, Farallon Capital; Eric Stiles, NJ Audubon Society; Grace Strom Power, Feller Law Group; Jeff Tittel, NJ Sierra Club; Maya von Rossum, Delaware Riverkeeper Network; Kim Warrick, NJ Shares; Kevin Watsey, New Jersey American Water; Dennis Wilson, Enersave; Trish Zita, Kaufman Zita Group.

Government Technology and Innovation

Joe Baumann, McManimon, Scotland & Baumann; Jason Chon, Entrepreneur; Kimberly Cursey, former Mt. Holly Councilwoman; Uli Diaz, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield; Chief Charles Eke, Infotech Systems; Pete Gagliardi, Formerly at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms; Paul Hoffman, Liberty Science Center; Michael Jackson, IP-Plus Consulting; Jonathan Jaffe, Jaffe Communications; Michael Kempner, MWWPR; Pat Kennedy, Stevens and Lee; Jeffry Nimeroff, Zeta Global; Carrie Parikh, Wyndham Hotel Group; Randall Pinkett, BCT Partners; Aaron Price, Propelify; Reverend William Rutherford, Ebenezer Baptist Church; Ed Salmon, Salmon Ventures; Steve Socolof, New Venture Partners, LLC; Umar Syed, Google; Gene Waddy, Entrepreneur.

Healthcare

Hansel Asmar, Bergen County Health Officer; Renee Baskerville, Montclair Councilwoman; Cathleen Bennett, NJ Hospital Association; Omar Bey, Community United Providers; James Blazer, Hackensack Meridian; Triste Brooks, Planned Parenthood; Chrissy Buteas, Home Healthcare Hospice Association; Gail Callandrillo, The Valley Hospital; Jocelyn Chisholm Carter, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan; Joel Cantor, Rutgers State Health Policy Center; John Clancy, Jr., Education Health Centers of America; Laurie Clark, Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons; Bill Colgan, Community Healthcare Associates LLC; Jackie Cornell, New Jersey Policy Perspective; Michellene Davis, St. Barnabas Medical Center; Sonia Delgado, Princeton Public Affairs Group; Jon Dolan, Health Care Association of New Jersey; Margaret Donlon, Physician; Larry Downs, NJ Medical Society; John Fanburg, Brach Eichler LLC; Madeline Ferraro, Atlantic Health Systems; Pat Gillespie, CIGNA; Dr. Sanjay Gupta President, American Pain Association; Stephanie Hunsinger, AARP-NJ; Suzanne Ianni, Hospital Alliance of NJ; John Jacobi, Professor Seton Hall Law; Arthur Kapoor, HealthEC; Patrick J. Kennedy, Former Congressman; Deana Lykins, Selective Insurance Company; Kelly Maer, Capital Health System; Mark Manigan, Brach Eichler; Yveth Mosquera, Matheny Medical; Christine Ordway, Valley Hospital Auxiliary; Obiler Ozio, Physician; Lee Perlman, Greater New York Hospital Association; Doug Placa, JNESO; Satish Poondi, Wilentz; Joan Quigley, Former Assemblywoman; Natassia Rosario, Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers; David Rousseau, Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation; Valerie Sellers, NJ Association of Community Providers; Ritesh Shah, Pharmacist; Milly Silva,1199 SEIU; Anthony Slimowicz, Crum & Forster; Christine Stearns, Gibbons, NJBIA; Garrick Stoldt, Saint Peter’s Healthcare System; Ann Twomey, HPAE; Carlos Underland, Centripetal Health; Jeff Warren, Gardant Global; Anthony Welch, Cooper University Hospital; Debra L. Wentz, New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies, Inc; Dr. Muhammad Zubair, Physician.

Housing

Kevin Bellew, Sprinklers and Pipefitters Local 696; Blair Schleider Bravo, Housing and Community Development Network; Dave Brown, Irvington Housing Authority; Kevin Codey, JMF Properties; Larry Crump, Department of Economic and Housing Development; Christine Garmendia, Rutgers-Newark Law School; Tyrone Garrett, Long Branch Housing Authority; Farah Gee, City of Trenton; Jarrod Grasso, New Jersey Association of Realtors; Andrea Hetling, Rutgers University; Laurence Hirsch, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; Diane Johnson, Former Regional Director of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ; Lopa Kolluri, Kenyon College; Dave Kurasz, Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board; Rich LaBarbiera, Mayor of Paramus; Cecil Lawrence, Economic and Housing Development; John Loyer, National Redi-Mix Association; David McPherson, Waters McPherson McNeill; Wayne Meyer, President/CEO, NJ Community Capital; Rich Mikuski, FMBA; Janice Mironov, Mayor East Windsor; Jose Montes, PRAB, Inc.; Bill O’Dea, Hudson County Freeholder; Ray Ocasio, La Casa Don Pedro; Anthony E. Pizzutillo, Pizzutillo Public Affairs LLC; Joe Riggs, Hovnanian Companies; Raphael Salermo, MAR Acquisition Group, LLC; Phyllis Salowe-Kaye, NJ Citizen Action; Stephen Santola, Woodmont Properties; Glenn Scotland, McManimon, Scotland & Baumann; Ron Simoncini, Axiom Communications; Deforest “Buster” Soaries, Lincoln Gardens; Brett Tanzman, Garden Homes; Kevin Walsh, Fair Share Housing Center; Audrey Winkler, JESPY House.

Human and Children Services

Phyllis Adams, Women Aware, Inc.; Reverend Bryant Ali, New Psalmist Baptist Church; Megann Anderson, NJ Alliance for Children, Youth and Families; Paul Aronsohn, Former Mayor of Ridgewood; Hanifa Barnes, Philips Education Partners; Carolyn Beauchamp, NJ Mental Health Association; Tiffany Cardwell, Kiddie Corner Day Care Center; Rex Carney, Elwyn’s Institute; Mildred Crump, Newark City Council President; Shruti Devi, MANAVI; Reeva Foster, NJ Black Issues Convention; Elinor Goldberg, Access Communication Empowerment; Bob Guarasci, New Jersey Community Development Corporation; Xiomara Guevara, Morris County Organization for Hispanic Affairs; Patricia Hart, Womanspace; Mary Helen Cervantes, NJ Department of Children and Families; Walter Kalman, Former Director of NJ National Association of Social Workers; Elaine Katz, Kessler Foundation; Kathy Krepcio, Heldrich Center for Workforce Development, Rutgers University; Kate Lee-Askew, NJ Coalition Against Human Trafficking; Judi London, Bancroft; Eric Martins, DMGS; Elaine K. Meyerson, New Jersey Coalition to End Domestic Violence; Tammy Molinelli, Bergen County Workforce Development; Kim Ricketts, Former Commissioner of Families and Children; Deborah Spitalnik, Boggs Center on Developmental Disabilities, Rutgers University; Ella Teale, Urban League of Union County; Patricia Teffenhart, New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault; Bill Waldman, Former Commissioner of the Department of Human Services; Wayne Wirta, National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence–NJ.

Labor and Workforce Development

Robert Asaro-Angelo, formerly at U.S. Department of Labor; Reverend Steffie Bartley, National Action Network Tech World; Amina Bey, Office of Mayor Ras Baraka; Dennis Bone, Feliciano Center for Entrepreneurship; Wesley Bridges, Becker, Attorneys at Law; Sue Cleary, AFSCME 1199J; Michael Cranston, Bayonne Dry Rock; Marilyn Davis, Former Deputy Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Labor; Tom DeBartolo, Monmouth County Building Trades; Debra DiLorenzo, Chamber of Commerce of SJ; Joe DeMark, Sheet Metal Workers; Vinny DeVito, UFCW NY/NJ District Council; John Duthie, LiUNA; Chris Estevez, Latino Action Network; June Forrest, Seton Hall Law; Dr. Mary Gatta, City University of New York-Guttman; Vince Giblin, DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Gibline, LLP; Dan Gumble, IBEW 164; Ayesha Hamilton, West Windsor Councilwoman; Lynne Kramer, NJ Compensation Attorney; Vinny Lane, IUPAT, District 711; Reverend Eric McCoy, Fellowship of Churches; Bob McDevitt, UNITE HERE Local 54; Bryan Bush, Sheet Metal Workers Local 19; Bill Mullen, NJ Building and Construction Trades Council; Al Rispoli, Teamsters Joint Council 73; Paulette Sibblies-Flagg, formerly at Wells Fargo; Chris Slevin, Office of Senator Cory Booker; Tiffany Smith, JFF; William Sproule, Northeast Carpenters Council; Anna Maria Tejada, Hispanic Bar Association; Rich Tolson, Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers of New Jersey; Karen White, Working Families Program; Melanie Willoughby, NJBIA; Charlie Wowkanech, AFL-CIO.

Law and Justice

Kelly Adams, Everytown for Gun Safety; Danielle Alvarez Wolf, Mukherji Wolf LLC; Anthony Ambrose, Director of Public Safety for the City of Newark; Peggy Anastos, Hispanic Task Force; Deb Baker, formerly with the New Jersey State Police; Tom Barrett, Real Estate Attorney; Dan Berger, Berger & Montague, P.C.; Robert Bianchi, Former Morris County Prosecutor; Chris Burgos, STFA; Rich Buzby, NJ Association of Police Chiefs; Lazaro Cardenas, LAN; Carolyn Chang, Association of Black Women Lawyers; Alixon Collazos, LUPE Fund; Pat Colligan, PBA; John D’Amico, former Superior Court Judge; Lawrence DeMarzo, formerly with the Division of Consumer Affairs; Russell Deyo, formerly with the Homeland Security; Eddie Donnelly, FMBA; Robert Fox, FOP; Lloyd Freeman, Garden State Bar Association; Chris Gibson, Archer & Greiner; Raj Goomer, Hoagland Longo; Lisa Gorab, Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer; Gary Gubbei, NJ Association of Police Chiefs; Captain Dorian Herrell, Newark Office of Emergency Services; Nadia Hussain, ACLU-NJ; Bishop Jethro James, New Jersey State Police; Nadia Kahf, CAIR-NJ; John Keefe, State Bar Association; Mada Liebman, formerly at Office of Senator Lautenberg; Trish Littles, formerly with the State Police; Daniel Lombardo, Volunteers of America; William Maer, Public Strategies Impact; Larry Lustberg, Gibbons P.C.; Dominick Marino, IAFF; Anne Milgram, Former Attorney General; Maria Teresa Montilla, Latino Leadership Alliance; Ed Neafsey, former Superior Court Judge; Myrna Perez, Brennan Center; Chris Placitella, Cohen, Placitella, Roth Law; Sam Plumeri, NJ Parole Board; Kevin Quinn, Brady Center; Brian Renshaw, PBA 105; David Rodriguez Spevack, Hispanic Bar Association; Michael Stein; Pashman Stein Walder Hayden; Ted Romankow, Former Union County Prosecutor; Roseanne Scotti, Drug Policy Alliance; Philip Sellinger, Greenberg Traurig; Amol Sinha, ACLU-NJ; Mike Tardio, Bradley Beach; Pete Stillanesis, NCO; Nina Wells, Former New Jersey Secretary of State.

Military and Veteran Affairs

Col. Jamal Beale, NJ Army National Guard; Frank Carlin, Emergency Management Office; Vince Commisa, West Point Military Academy; Sam Delgado, New Jersey 4 Puerto Rico Relief; Mike Embrich, US Navy veteran; Reverend John Givens, AME Zion Church Englewood; George Hanley, Welcome Home Vets; Melinda Kane, Gold Star Mother; Maj. Gen. Clark Martin, U.S.A.F. (ret.); Leo McGuire, Former Bergen County Sheriff; Joann Northgrave, Hudson County; Colonel Jack O’Connell, U.S. Air Force; David Pearson, Vonage; Dr. Mukesh Roy, U.S. Air Force; Cpt. Mark Seigel, U.S.A.F. (ret.); Ellen Stein, National Guard Expert; Tony Vancheri, Paterson Veterans Council; Reverend Floyd White, Camden County Veterans Affairs.

Stronger and Fairer Economy

Dhiren Amin, Indian Business Association; Paul Anzano, Mayor of Hopewell; Ginny Bauer, CEO GTBM Inc; Laurel Brennan, AFL-CIO; Mo Butler, Mercury, LLC; Tim Carden, PFM Financial Advisors LLC; Arthur Cifelli, Venn Group; Mary Demartino, JPMorgan Chase & Co; Marcus Dyer, African-American Chamber of Commerce; John Franklin, United Way of Northern NJ; Marly Gillis, McDonalds Corporation Franchise Owner; Charles Hall, RWDSU, Local 108; George Harms, President George Harms Construction; Douglas L. Kruse, Rutgers University; Zachary Lewis, Lewis Consulting Group; Gordon MacInnes, New Jersey Policy Perspective; Marcia Marley, Blue Wave NJ; Dee Marshall, Raise the Bar Inc; Obie McKenzie, Black Rock; Gil Medina, CBRE; Ajay Mookerjee, Ollocards; Yvette Mouton, AT&T Services; Ritzy Morales, Office of Representative Bill Pascrell; Gene Mulroy, Capital Impact Group; Dean Paranicas, HINJ; Anthony J. Perno, Cooper’s Ferry Partnership; Deepak Raj, Raj Associates; Gary Rose, Formerly at the Office of Economic Growth; Mike Skudera, Former Tinton Falls Mayor; Richard Smith, NAACP; Michael Taylor, Thompson Hospitality; Reverend Joe Thelusca, Mount Olive Adventist Church; Willie Mae Veasy, Covenant Business Concepts; Robert Warrington, Warren Group, LLC; Neil Williams, Citi National Bank; Loretta Winters, NAACP; Phillip Woolfolk, Main Street Advisory, LLC.

Transportation and Infrastructure

Anthony Attanasio, Utility and Transportation Contractors Association of NJ; Janine Bauer, Szaferman Lakind; Scott Braen, Braen Stone Industries; Jon Carnegie, Voorhees Transportation Institute; Janna Chernetz, Tri-State Transportation Campaign; Jim Cobb, New York Shipping Association; Dan Dagget, International Longshoremen’s Association Atlantic Coast Council; Larry English, AirRail; Joe Fiordaliso, New Jersey Department of Transportation; Mike Fischette, Concord Engineering; Kelly Ganges, Office of County Executive Brian Hughes; Ray Greaves, Amalgamated Transit Union State Council; George Helmy, Office of Senator Cory Booker; Woody Knopf, Knopf Automotive; Kris Kolluri, Former New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner; Jerome LaFroglia, Transport Workers Union; Jamie LeFrak, LeFrak Organization; Ian Leonard, IBEW Construction; Cathleen Lewis, AAA; Bob Medina, Medina 43 Business Strategies; Frank Minor, Mayor of Logan Township; Sami Naim, Lyft; Paul Nunziato, Port Authority Policeman’s Benevolent Association; Atilla Pak, ASTM Consulting Engineering, LLC; Jason Post, Uber; Fred Potter, Teamsters 469; Ronald Rios, Middlesex County Freeholder; Tim Rudolph, IFPTE State Council; Ron Sabol, SMART; Bob Salmon, Former Inspector General at the Department of Transportation; George Schnurr, Freehold Council President; Monica Slater Stokes, United Airlines; Revered Ronald Slaughter, St. James AME Church; Mike Soliman, Mercury, LLC; Bill Sumas; Joe Taylor, Matrix Development Group; Gary Toth, former Project Manager at the Department of Transportation; Mike Travostino, Associated Construction Contractors of New Jersey; Jan Walden, Former New Jersey Transit Executive; Aaron Watson, Mercer County Park Commission; Woody Weldon, Weldon Materials, Inc; Tom Wright, RPA.

Urban and Regional Growth

Stuart Appelbaum, RWDSU; Greg Allen, DT Allen; David Barnett, Corsis LLC; David Barry, Ironstate Holdings; Miles Berger, Berger Organization; Wasseem Boraie, Boriae Development LLC; David Brown, Monmouth County Tax Commissioner; Reverend Kenneth Clayton, St. Lukes Baptist Church; Anthony Cureton, Retired Englewood Police Officer; Joe DeMark, Sheet Metal Workers; Anthony DeNova, Passaic County Administrator; Carl Goldberg, Developer; Kelly Drakeford Legette, Former SBA Regional Director; Doug Eakeley, Former President of the Legal Services Corporation; Joe Forgione, Forgione Properties; Aisha Glover, Newark CEDC; Marilou Halvorsen, NJ Restaurant Association; George Hampton, Retired VP University Hospital; Reverend Dr. Joseph Hooper, St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal; Marty Johnson, Isles; Elizabeth Juviler, NJ 11th for Change; Paul Kaufman, Kaufman, Semeraro and Leibman; Jim Kirkos, Meadowlands Regional Chamber; Carlos Lejnieks, Big Brothers Big Sisters; Mike McPartland, Bergen County Deputy Director of Economic Development; Peter Mercer, Ramapo College; Marc Morial, Former Mayor of New Orleans; Mike Munoz, South Jersey Latino Association; Chigozie Onyema, City of Newark Parking Authority; Chris Paladino, DEVCO; Steven Plofker, NJSEA; Oliver Quinn, former Assistant Dean at Rutgers University Law School; Scott Rechler, RXR Realty LLC; Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, South Jersey Latino Association; Pastor Joshua Rodriguez, Cityline Church; Kaleem Shabazz, Atlantic City Councilman; Susan Shin Angulo, Camden County Freeholder; Joe Taylor, Matrix; Peter Ward, Hotel Trades Council; Harvey Whille, UFCW Local 1262; Junius Williams, Rutgers; Steven Yglesias, Ironbound Business Improvement District.