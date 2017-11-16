Comments by Princeton lawyer on affordable housing obligations stir controversy

Comments at the annual League of Municipalities meeting in Atlantic City by the lawyer who represents the Princeton Housing Board have led to criticism by affordable housing advocates.

Princeton lawyer Ed Schmierer spoke at a panel on affordable housing on Wednesday. A representative from Fair Share Housing who was at the seminar tweeted about his comments, claiming Schmierer suggested that Princeton and other towns should be able to pay Trenton to take on some of their affordable housing obligations. Schmierer says the claim is not true.

Princeton @NJ_League conference: We should pay Trenton to have affordable homes there instead of in suburbs. Illegal, and shocking to hear town preaching #structuralracism #segregation — Fair Share Housing (@FairShareNJ) November 15, 2017

In New Jersey, municipalities originally were allowed to enter into a regional contribution agreements (RCAs) that allowed them to pay a fee to another municipality that agreed to provide affordable housing units to fulfill up to half of the sending municipality’s COAH obligations. The sending municipality had to pay a negotiated fee for each unit transferred.

Schmierer told Planet Princeton he was on the conference panel on affordable housing this week in his role as assistant counsel for the League of Municipalities, and not as an attorney for Princeton.

‘There was a question asked about RCAs if new affordable housing legislation was pursued during the Murphy Administration. My first comment was that it would be a hard sell if RCAs were brought up in any proposed legislation,” Schmierer said. “I did comment that the former Princeton Township 20 years ago or so had entered into an RCA at the request of the City of Trenton and funded 19 units of housing at $25,000 per unit of its then 275 second-round obligation.”

Schmierer said the payment was used as matching funds for the Trenton Community Development Office to obtain federal and state funding to construct the 19 units near the Battlement Monument on Pennington Road.

“Those houses are still there and have provided much needed affordable housing for 19 Trenton residents,” Schmierer said. “So what was said had nothing to do with Princeton wanting to enter into now an agreement to ‘take Princeton’s obligation’.”

According to Fair Share Housing, Princeton Township paid Trenton $460,0000 in 1996 through a regional contribution agreement to build 23 affordable units in Trenton instead of Princeton. Fair Share Housing and other affordable housing advocates argue that such agreements promote segregation.

The municipality of Princeton and the Fair Share Housing Center are still parties in a lawsuit regarding the number of affordable housing units the town must build for the time period from 1999 to 2025. A superior Court judge will determine what Princeton’s affordable housing requirement will be, and the municipality will receive credits for affordable housing units that were already built between 1999 and now. Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell and Lawrence were originally part of the lawsuit but all settled with the Fair Share Housing Center.

Princeton paid Trenton $460,000 through an RCA in 1996 to avoid providing opportunities for 23 lower-income households. In an effort to remedy its history of promoting segregation, it could choose not to take credit for the segregation credits going forward. — Fair Share Housing (@FairShareNJ) November 16, 2017

Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell, and Lawrence have figured out how to do their fair share. Why hasn't Princeton? — Fair Share Housing (@FairShareNJ) November 15, 2017