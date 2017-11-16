Planet Princeton

Princeton resident is new head New Jersey Cannabis Industry Association board

Krystal Knapp
Princeton resident Hugh O’Beirne has been chosen to be the next president of the New Jersey Cannabis Industry Association.

The association is a non-profit trade association that is working to legalize cannabis in New Jersey.

O’Beirne replaces outgoing President Pete Cammarano, who was appointed as chief of staff to  Governor-Elect Phil Murphy this week. O’Beirne is a lawyer who has recently served as an executive vice president and the chief legal officer of a publicly traded real estate investment trust.  Prior to that, he practiced corporate and securities law with two major national law firms.  A long-time advocate for the legalization of cannabis, he is also is an experienced investor in the medical marijuana industry on the East Coast.

“Its an honor for me to be chosen by my colleagues to lead this association, especially at this critical point in time. Pete did an exceptional job with founding this organization. We wish him the best of luck in the Governor’s Office and all future endeavors,” O’Beirne said. “From a political perspective, New Jersey will soon be well-positioned to finally enact sensible legislation and regulations that expand our current medical marijuana program and legalize adult-use cannabis, laying the foundation for what will become one of our state’s most prosperous industries.”

