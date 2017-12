One person died after suffering injuries in a crash on Interstate 295 in Hamilton in Wednesday.

The crash took place before 6:30 a.m. at mile-marker 66.1, just before Exit 67.

Northbound lanes were closed for more than five hours.

It is still unclear what caused the crash. Police have not released the name of the victim or other details yet.

The crash involved a car and a Jeep. One person was ejected from a vehicle.