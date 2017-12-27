Planet Princeton
15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
Higher EdObituaries

Princeton University community mourns death of student who battled a rare cancer

1 day ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Princeton University student Jacob Kaplan died Dec. 24 after battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer for several months. He was 21.

Kaplan had been receiving care for angiosarcoma at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Students, staff members and alumni of Princeton University rallied around Kaplan after he was diagnosed with stage 4 angiosarcoma in Apri, just three days after he turned 21. Students held fundraisers, and a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $130,000 to cover expenses for cancer treatments that were not covered by insurance.

“On the evening of December 24th, 2017 the world lost the most amazing person we have ever known. He was our best friend and son and brother,” Kaplan’s family wrote on his GoFundMe page. “Jacob Kaplan was so kind and so funny. He could make anyone laugh and he made us laugh harder than anyone else we have ever known. We will never forget him. He was loved by so many. We are not sure how life can be so unfair. He had so much potential to make the world a better place.”

A computer science major, Kaplan was a former co-captain of the club baseball team at Princeton and a member of Quadrangle Club. He was also part of the Chabad community and the Center for Jewish Life-Princeton Hillel.

Kaplan hoped to beat the cancer so he could return to Princeton and finish his bachelor’s degree. In an interview with Jessica Li of the Tab, he expressed his gratitude for the support he received from the Princeton University community.  “It has been amazing to feel the support and love pour from family, friends, and strangers who’ve banded together to help me get treatment,” he told the Tab. “I found myself crying seeing the sheer amount of support.”

Kaplan is survived by his parents, Robyn and Mike, and sister Shelby. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at the Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Simi Valley, California. A campus memorial is being planned, and university officials said more details will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the nonprofit Angiosarcoma Awareness.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 29

Hun School Student Exhibition -The Stony Brook: Connecting Us

December 29 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 29

Set in Stone: Lithography in France, 1815-1900

December 29 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Fri 29

‘Predators and Prey Fine-Art Carvings’ exhibit

December 29 @ 10:00 am
Sun 31

Real Time Tour of the Battle of Princeton

December 31 @ 6:45 am - 9:30 am
Sun 31

Carillon Concert at Princeton University

December 31 @ 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm
Sun 31

New Years Eve GLOWGA!

December 31 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sun 31

Hogmanay Celebration

December 31 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sun 31

All Together Now New Years Eve Party!

December 31 @ 6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Mon 01

New Years Day Sound Bath Restorative Yoga

January 1, 2018 @ 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Mon 01

Friends of Princeton Nursery Lands First Day Hike

January 1, 2018 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Tue 02

Art After Hours

January 2, 2018 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 03

Kids! Yoga!

January 3, 2018 @ 4:30 pm - 5:15 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
       

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 29

Hun School Student Exhibition -The Stony Brook: Connecting Us

December 29 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 29

Set in Stone: Lithography in France, 1815-1900

December 29 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Fri 29

‘Predators and Prey Fine-Art Carvings’ exhibit

December 29 @ 10:00 am
Sun 31

Real Time Tour of the Battle of Princeton

December 31 @ 6:45 am - 9:30 am
Sun 31

Carillon Concert at Princeton University

December 31 @ 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm
%d bloggers like this: