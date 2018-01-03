Planet Princeton
Closing and Cancellations for Thursday, January 4th

Krystal Knapp
Schools

South Brunswick Public Schools

Monroe Township Public Schools

Local,  County and State Government Offices and Programs

State offices will have a two-hour delayed opening.

Princeton Municipal Offices have a delayed opening and will open at 10 a.m.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office will have a two-hour delayed opening.

South Brunswick municipal offices will have a delayed opening and will open at 10:30 a.m.

Princeton Area Master Swim is cancelled for Thursday.

All senior centers in Somerset County will be closed, including Montgomery.

Community Organizations 

St. Cecilia Catholic Church in South Brunswick has canceled all masses and activities

When ice skating is safe in Lake Carnegie, we will let you know! When we know, you will know. If we haven’t posted, it means it is not safe. 

Remember that parking on snow-covered roads is prohibited in Princeton, Montgomery, and other municipalities in our area. Remove your car from the road so plows can clear the snow. 

We will update this list tonight and Thursday morning. Check back for the latest updates on closings, cancellations, late starts and transit information. Send your tips, photos and questions to editor@planetprinceton.com. 

    Yes, see list above. Two-hour delay.

  • Delayed Opening of State Offices

    The State of New Jersey has authorized a delayed opening two hours from normal start time for all non-essential state employees on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

