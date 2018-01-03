PNC honors memory of Chris Lokhammer with two grants to Princeton Area Community Foundation

PNC Wealth Management recently honored the memory of Chris Lokhammer by providing two grants totaling $5,000 to two funds at the Princeton Area Community Foundation — the Chris Lokhammer Fund for Women and Girls and The Chris Lokhammer Internship Fund for the Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed. The grants of $2,500 each were made in recognition of Lokhammer’s longstanding service to PNC Wealth Management and her lifelong affection for both the Fund for Women and Girls and the Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed. Lokhammer, a former trustee of the Community Foundation, was well known in the community for her volunteer work on local nonprofit boards and committees. She died in June. Picured, left to right: Aquatia Owens, senior vice president and wealth market director at PNC Wealth Management; with Carolyn Sanderson, chair of the Princeton Area Community Foundation’s Fund for Women and Girls.

Like this: Like Loading...