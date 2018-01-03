Planet Princeton
PNC honors memory of Chris Lokhammer with two grants to Princeton Area Community Foundation

PNC Wealth Management recently honored the memory of Chris Lokhammer by providing two grants totaling $5,000 to two funds at the Princeton Area Community Foundation — the Chris Lokhammer Fund for Women and Girls and The Chris Lokhammer Internship Fund for the Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed. The grants of $2,500 each were made in recognition of Lokhammer’s longstanding service to PNC Wealth Management and her lifelong affection for both the Fund for Women and Girls and the Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed. Lokhammer, a former trustee of the Community Foundation, was well known in the community for her volunteer work on local nonprofit boards and committees. She died in June. Picured, left to right: Aquatia Owens, senior vice president and wealth market director at PNC Wealth Management; with Carolyn Sanderson, chair of the Princeton Area Community Foundation’s Fund for Women and Girls.

