Four to six inches of snow expected Thursday

Four to six inches of snow is possible tomorrow for the Princeton area, according to the latest update from the National Weather Service.

Winds gusts could reach 50 miles per hour, causing blowing and drifting snow and bringing down trees.

The snowfall is expected to begin in the Princeton area around 4 a.m., making conditions nasty for the morning commute. Reduce speeds and leave extra time for your drive if you must venture out. Roads may be slippery, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses, and untreated roads, sidewalks and other surfaces. Limited visibility could also be a problem at times. The snow is expected to taper off after 1 p.m.

Experts have cautioned that confidence in predictions is moderate in terms of snowfall totals. The highest amounts of snow are expected along the coast. Blizzard conditions are expected in coastal areas and east of Interstate 95, but experts are uncertain about where the sharp cutoff point will be for large amounts of snow. Regardless of snow amounts, strong winds will lead to blowing snow and snow drifts.

Dangerously cold weather is expected behind the storm through at least Saturday. The lowest wind chills are expected Friday and Saturday morning. Minor coastal flooding is possible Thursday. Stagnant flood waters could also freeze on road surfaces.

Scattered power outages could develop Thursday ande Friday. PSE&G cautions customers to stay away from downed wires and always be considered them live. To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered engines, including generators and snowblowers, in a garage or any other enclosed space. To prevent fires, do not leave electric or kerosene heaters or candles unattended.

If you lose power, call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734).

Closures

Senior centers in Somerset County will be closed Thursday.

