Planet Princeton
15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
Police & Fire

Senior dies in fire at Brandon Farms in Pennington

9 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

A 70-year-old man died in a fire in the Brandon Farms development in Pennington on Wednesday morning, police said.

Just after 11 a.m., the Hopewell Township Police Department, along with the Pennington Fire Company and Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, responded to a Pebble Creek Court address after a fire was reported at one of the townhouses in the development.

A woman stopped by the townhouse to check on her uncle and discovered the fire, police said.  Police arrived to find fire and heavy smoke throughout the home. Officers deployed multiple fire suppression devices in the home in an effort to knock some of the fire down, police said.

The homeowner, David Burket, was located by firefighters on the first floor. Firefighters were able to get him out of the home, but he was already dead.

The townhouse suffered fire damage as well as heat, smoke and water damage throughout. It was left uninhabitable. An adjoining townhouse was also severely damaged and left uninhabitable. Other adjoining townhomes suffered minor damage but will be able to be reoccupied.

While this fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious in nature, the incident remains under investigation by the Hopewell Township Police Department, Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Pennington Fire Company, under the command of Chief Nick Gaudioso, along with the Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, the Hopewell Fire Department, the Union Fire Company and Rescue Squad, the Lawrence Road Fire Company, the Lawrenceville Fire Company, Lawrence Township Emergency Services, the Ewing Township Fire Department, Ewing Township Emergency Services, the West Trenton Fire Company, and the Princeton Fire Department extinguished the fire. The Pennington First Aid Squad was also on scene as well as the Hopewell Township Public Works Department. Pebble Creek Court was closed during this fire-fighting operation.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu 04

Set in Stone: Lithography in France, 1815-1900

January 4 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thu 04

‘Predators and Prey Fine-Art Carvings’ exhibit

January 4 @ 10:00 am
Thu 04

Yoga Alliance 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Info Session

January 4 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 05

“For Love of Nature,” Whimsical Children’s Illustrations by Michael Ciccotello in D&R Greenway’s Olivia Rainbow Gallery through Feb. 9

January 5 @ 9:30 am - February 9 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 05

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

January 5 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Sat 06

Yoga Alliance 300 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Intro Sample Session

January 6 @ 8:00 am - 9:30 am
Sat 06

West Windsor Winter Farmers’ Market

January 6 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 06

Teens-Only Yoga+Meditation

January 6 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Sat 06

1st and 3rd Youth Groups

January 6 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 06

Lawrence Flu Shot Clinic

January 6 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 06

#LOOKUP a photo exhibit by beth E jarvie

January 6 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 06

T-Connect Trans Youth Group

January 6 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
       

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu 04

Set in Stone: Lithography in France, 1815-1900

January 4 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thu 04

‘Predators and Prey Fine-Art Carvings’ exhibit

January 4 @ 10:00 am
Thu 04

Yoga Alliance 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Info Session

January 4 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 05

“For Love of Nature,” Whimsical Children’s Illustrations by Michael Ciccotello in D&R Greenway’s Olivia Rainbow Gallery through Feb. 9

January 5 @ 9:30 am - February 9 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 05

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

January 5 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
%d bloggers like this: