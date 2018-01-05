Planet Princeton
Murphy reappoints two members of Christie’s cabinet

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Governor-elect Phil Murphy today announced that he is reappointing two member’s of Gov. Chris Christie’s cabinet — Douglas Fisher will remain Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Gary Lanigan has been nominated to continue serving as Commissioner of the Department of Corrections.

“I am proud to ask both Secretary Fisher and Commissioner Lanigan to continue providing the steady leadership they have shown at the departments of Agriculture and Corrections,” Murphy said. “They are respected leaders both inside and outside state government, and have proven experience that we need as we put New Jersey on a new course for growth and fairness.”

Fisher, 70, was nominated by the state Board of Agriculture to become its secretary and was sworn into office in March of 2009. Prior to his appointment, he served four terms in the New Jersey General Assembly and was chairman of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. He is a former Cumberland County Freeholder. Fisher is the longest-serving member of the current cabinet.

Fisher oversees state agricultural research projects and the growth of the state’s agricultural industries – including the preservation of family farms – farmland and soil protection efforts, the marketing of New Jersey-produced goods, and school lunch and charitable food distribution programs. New Jersey agriculture provides almost $13 billion annually to the state’s economy and supports more than 58,000 jobs, experts estimate.

“New Jersey agriculture is a growth industry, and I am excited to work with Governor-elect Murphy to create an economy that fully supports everyone from family farmers to the scientists developing new and exciting crops,” Fisher said. “So much of our state’s future is tied to preserving and protecting the farming heritage that made us the Garden State.”

Lanigan, 65, has led the Department of Corrections since March of 2010, overseeing the agency’s 8,000 employees, 13 facilities, and roughly $1 billion budget.

During his tenure, there has been a 40-percent decrease in departmental overtime costs and a 93-percent decrease in county jail expenditures has been achieved by cutting the number of state-sentenced inmates assigned to county jails. Prior to joining the Department of Corrections, Lanigan served in a series of leadership positions in New York, including as director of Budgets and Financial Management at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and as first deputy commissioner for the New York City Department of Correction.

“Leading the dedicated men and women of the Department of Corrections who protect our communities has been an honor, and I am looking forward to continuing to serve,” said Lanigan. “Governor-elect Murphy recognizes that corrections is also about providing people with a chance to better themselves for a new life after their sentences are served. I look forward to working with him to ensuring fairness and access to the services we need to provide educational and job training programs vital to reducing recidivism.”

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton.

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Fri 05

“For Love of Nature,” Whimsical Children’s Illustrations by Michael Ciccotello in D&R Greenway’s Olivia Rainbow Gallery through Feb. 9

January 5 @ 9:30 am - February 9 @ 5:00 pm
Sat 06

Yoga Alliance 300 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Intro Sample Session

January 6 @ 8:00 am - 9:30 am
Sat 06

‘Predators and Prey Fine-Art Carvings’ exhibit

January 6 @ 10:00 am
Sat 06

West Windsor Winter Farmers’ Market

January 6 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 06

Teens-Only Yoga+Meditation

January 6 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Sat 06

1st and 3rd Youth Groups

January 6 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 06

Lawrence Flu Shot Clinic

January 6 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 06

#LOOKUP a photo exhibit by beth E jarvie

January 6 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 06

T-Connect Trans Youth Group

January 6 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 06

Labyrinth Mindfulness Walking Meditation

January 6 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Sat 06

Community Vegetarian Potluck & Kirtan Chanting

January 6 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Sun 07

Princeton Photo Workshop: Exploring In and Around the Philadelphia Museum of Art

January 7 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
