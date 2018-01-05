Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, Jan. 5-7

Friday, January 5

West Side Story – The Sharks and the Jets are preparing to do battle over their small piece of New York’s Upper West Side, while star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria are on a collision course towards tragedy. Kelsey Theatre, Mercer County Community College. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.. Sunday, 2 p.m. 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. Admission $20.

Saturday, January 6

“Welcome Winter” Walk in Princeton – Join this annual tradition with Watershed Center Education Director Jeff Hoagland. Take a morning walk at the Mountain Lakes Preserve in Princeton to explore the wonders of the natural world in winter. Discover the unique survival strategies of local plants and animals, learn where animals store food and how they survive the season’s relentless chill. Dress warmly, boots are recommended. Meet in the parking lot of the Mountain Lakes Preserve. $5

West Windsor Winter Farmers’ Market – The West Windsor Community Farmers’ Market is holding indoor markets this winter at the Windsor Athletic Club. Produce, local foods, and more. Winter market hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Live music at each market. 10:00 am, Windsor Athletic Club, 99 Clarksville Road, West Windsor. More information

Battle of the Kegs Anniversary Celebration – Historical presentation about the background of the Battle of the Kegs and museum exhibit. Live music, children’s activities, refreshments, and more. Noon to 4 p.m., Bordentown Historical Society, Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Avenue, Bordentown. Free.

Fiesta del dia de Los Reyes Magos: A Three Kings Day Celebration – Family-friendly cultural event featuring Spanish and Flamenco dancing led by Lisa Botalico, music, and Rosca de Reyes (traditional Three Kings cake). 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street, Princeton. Admission $10.

#LOOKUP Photo Exhibit Opening Reception- #lookup is an invitation to tilt your head and enjoy the intersection of sky and architecture, nature and humanity as well as a reminder to keep your chin up in life, embrace a positive attitude, and savor the happiness these moments can kindle. Show runs Jan. 5 to Feb. 5, 2018. Opening Reception Jan. 6.at 3 p.m. at Small World Coffee’s Nassau St. location, 254 Nassau St, Princeton. More information

Mamma’s Marmalade Live at the Hopewell Theater – The Northampton, Mass.-based quintet has delved into the limitless capabilities of classic bluegrass instrumentation (banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar and bass) and explored the parallels of acoustic music, ranging from the blues to Old Time, from gypsy jazz to bluegrass. The authenticity of their music calls listeners back to a time when wooden instruments, analogue sound and sweet vocal harmonies captivated the hearts of America. Hopewell Theater, 5 South Greenwood Avenue, Hopewell. 8 p.m.Tickets $15 and up.

Sunday, January 7

Choral Reading of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Trial by Jury and Cox and Box – Join the chorus for a reading of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Trial by Jury” and “Cox and Box.” The conductor will be Lee Milhaus, Music Director of the Bucks County Gilbert and Sullivan Society. Soloists, also from the Bucks County G&S Society, will provide the witty lyrics with chorus and full orchestra support. 3 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Princeton, 50 Cherry Hill Road, Princeton. More information

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra’s Sci-Fi Spectacular – Music from “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” and more. 3 p.m., State Theater, 15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick. Tickets $20 and up.

Opening Reception for Bob Sullivan’s Solo Art Show – Long Island painter and commercial fishing and sailing captain Bob Sullivan exhibits still life and plein air oil paintings at the Nassau Club through March 4. Reception 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., 6 Mercer Street, Princeton. Free.

Beth Brombert Discusses Elena Ferrante’s Novels at Dorothea’s House – Come hear Princeton author Beth Brombert speak about Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Quartet. Ferrante is the pseudonym of an Italian novelist whose best-known works follow the lives of two friends growing up in Naples. 5 p.m., Dorothea’s House, 120 John Street, Princeton. Free More information

