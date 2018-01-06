Planet Princeton
Princeton Public Library’s third floor to close for upgrades beginning Jan. 8

The third floor of the Princeton Public Library. Photo: Krystal Knapp.

New carpeting, shelving, a new layout, and other upgrades will be made to the third floor of the Princeton Public Library beginning on Jan. 8.

The third floor will be closed from then until mid-February. While the floor is closed, the collections and public spaces will be inaccessible to both staff members and the public. Books and other items in the collection that are still shelved on the third floor will be marked “in storage” in the catalog. Cardholders will be able to place holds on “in storage” items, but they won’t be retrieved until the floor reopens.

Items that are returned from the children and teen collections while the third floor is closed will be displayed on temporary shelving in the library’s community room. A self-check machine will be placed in the community room, and the catalog will reflect the status and location of all items, whether they are shelved in the community room, “in storage” or checked out to another cardholder.

While the third floor is closed, the youth services department will offer services, including story times, homework help, chess club, laptop lending, and other programs each day until 6 p.m.

The first floor of the library will also get new carpeting. The work will be done in sections from mid-January until mid-February. While work is being done on individual sections, the items in that portion of the collection may be inaccessible for a day or two. Library officials do not anticipate having to close the first floor or the library itself during the carpet project.

