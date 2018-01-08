Planet Princeton
BusinessShopping

Lisa Jones shop on Witherspoon Street to close in February

10 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
1 comment

 

Lisa Jones Style for You and Your Home on Witherspoon Street in downtown Princeton will be closing after thirteen years in business. It is the latest Princeton shop to announce it is closing as retail business owners struggle to stay in Princeton.

Known for its reasonably priced jewelry, accessories, and small home furnishings, the gift shop next to the former Princeton Army and Navy Store will close in mid February. Jones said she is saddened to close, but the rent has become too high.

“The decision to close up shop was not an easy one as we have many, many wonderful customers who have been very loyal and appreciative of all that we represent. I was a pioneer in this town providing beautiful style at affordable prices” Jones said. “I am very proud of what we accomplished here.”

Jones said the decision was made easier when her lease renewal was presented with a 33 percent increase.

“I was not willing to sign up for a multi-year lease that included an enormous rent hike while continually trying to compete with the escalating world of online shopping,” she said. “The brick and mortar retail climate has drastically changed and as a result so has the retail scene in downtown Princeton. It’s an unfortunate reality, especially for small business owners.”

Jones plans to use her design background to launch an interior consulting business with an emphasis, as at her store, on finding reasonably priced items. She has not ruled out the possibility of opening a pop up shop in the future during the holiday season, the one time of year when retail spending is at its peak. “A holiday pop up shop is appealing because I wouldn’t have to carry long term overhead and I could still serve my loyal customer base,” she said.

All customers with outstanding gift certificates and store credits must use them prior to the closing. There will be as a store-wide sale soon. Jones and her staff members, Shiranie and Karen, thank customers for their loyal support over the years. “Please know your business was greatly appreciated and it was our pleasure serving you all of these years,” Jones said.

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

  • William J Brown

    33% rent increase!? Good luck with that.

    I suppose the landlord will see only benefits in having an inflated asking price for empty retail storefront. Its unlikely the landlord (an investment holding company or REIT, most likely) actually had cost increases anywhere approaching 33% Y/Y to justify such an egregious rent request. And now the space will sit empty, while the organization spends $$$ fishing for a new, likely highly speculative tenant, who will no doubt get a REDUCTION in rent to sign a multiyear commitment, anyway.

    So, what was the point again?!?

