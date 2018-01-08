Planet Princeton
Police & Fire

Police searching for suspect in attempted robbery on Route 27 in South Brunswick

11 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A man attempted to rob the Wells Fargo Bank on Route 27 at New Road in South Brunswick just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the suspect demanded money from a bank teller and fled. He did not get any money. The suspect ran into the nearby woods to the rear of the bank leading towards Pyne Road. He is described as a black male, six-feet tall, between 20 and 35 years old, and was wearing a blue and black vinyl jacket and a scarf.

Anyone who has information about the incident should call Detective Timothy Hoover at (732) 329-4646.

 

 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

