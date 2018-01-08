Winter weather advisory in effect

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Central New Jersey and Bucks County until Monday night. A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected. Only a light glaze of ice is expected, but it will still create very slippery conditions on untreated sidewalks, roads and bridges. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one half inch are possible.

All state offices in New Jersey are closing at 3 p.m.

The Princeton Council meeting scheduled for 8 p.m. has been canceled.

The Princeton Public Schools district has canceled all after-school activities and evening activities. Dillon Youth Basketball practice has also been canceled.

In Lawrence, all recreation department programs and activities for Monday have been cancelled including the use of the Lawrence High School swimming pool.