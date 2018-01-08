Planet Princeton
15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
Weather

Winter weather advisory in effect

8 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Central New Jersey and Bucks County until Monday night. A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected. Only a light glaze of ice is expected, but it will still create very slippery conditions on untreated sidewalks, roads and bridges. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one half inch are possible.

All state offices in New Jersey are closing at 3 p.m.

The Princeton Council meeting scheduled for 8 p.m. has been canceled.

The Princeton Public Schools district has canceled all after-school activities and evening activities. Dillon Youth Basketball practice has also been canceled.

In Lawrence, all recreation department programs and activities for Monday have been cancelled including the use of the Lawrence High School swimming pool.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Mon 08

FREE 5-Day, #PrintRichEnvironment Challenge!

January 8 - January 12
Mon 08

Princeton Recycling Pickup

January 8
Tue 09

Set in Stone: Lithography in France, 1815-1900

January 9 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tue 09

‘Predators and Prey Fine-Art Carvings’ exhibit

January 9 @ 10:00 am
Tue 09

Ski and Snowboard Tuning Basics

January 9 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 09

Book Club: Restoration Agriculture

January 9 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 10

SIERRA LECTURE: NOW’S THE HOUR TO REPOWER

January 10 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wed 10

Living and Learning Without School

January 10 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 11

Tai Chi at the Grounds for Sculpture

January 11 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 11

Prindiville Moher Gallery Artists @Hopewell Valley Vineyards Opening Reception

January 11 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 12

FREE Reading Assessment Ages 3-5

January 12 @ 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Fri 12

‘Lenses on Cuba’ Art Exhibition Opening Reception at Stuart Country Day School

January 12 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
       

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Mon 08

FREE 5-Day, #PrintRichEnvironment Challenge!

January 8 - January 12
Mon 08

Princeton Recycling Pickup

January 8
Tue 09

Set in Stone: Lithography in France, 1815-1900

January 9 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tue 09

‘Predators and Prey Fine-Art Carvings’ exhibit

January 9 @ 10:00 am
Tue 09

Ski and Snowboard Tuning Basics

January 9 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: