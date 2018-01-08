Surf’s Up: New Surf Taco Princeton location opens Tuesday

The wait is finally over for devotees of Surf Taco, the taco joint that developed a cult-like following at the Jersey Shore. Princeton’s own Surf Taco eatery is opening at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The first 50 people in line will receive one free taco.

Surf Taco took over the space that once housed the Taco Truck at the Princeton Shopping Center.

The menu at Surf Taco features tacos, burritos, wraps, salads, smoothies, homemade tortilla chips and the “Almost Famous Salsa Bar.” A kids menu is also available. If you’re really hungry, Surf Taco also offers a four-pound burrito called “The Tsunami.”

Princeton will be the 13th Surf Taco location in the state. The company, which opened its first eatery at Point Pleasant Beach in 2001, has several locations at the shore and recently expanded, opening eateries in New Brunswick and Hoboken.