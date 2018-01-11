Princeton Area Community Foundation board names new chair, officers and members

The Princeton Area Community Foundation Board of Trustees has named three new members — Justina Nixon-Saintil of Princeton Junction, Rakia Reynolds of Princeton, and Anne VanLent of Princeton.

Nixon-Saintil leads Verizon’s corporate social responsibility global initiatives, where she designs technology programs in underserved communities to close the digital divide and prepare students to be college and career ready. She was also part of the company’s partnership with former President Barack Obama’s ConnectED initiative. Prior to her work with Verizon, Nixon-Saintil worked as an engineer for the U.S. Department of Energy. In 2013, she became an Aspen Institute First Mover Fellow.

Reynolds is the CEO and founder of Skai Blue Media, a multimedia communications agency in Philadelphia. DELL Computers named her one of 25 tastemakers on their “Inspire 100” list. She previously served as a producer for shows on MTV, TLC and Discovery Health networks. She currently serves as a board member of the Philadelphia Chapter of Women in Film and Technology, The Arts and Business Council of Philadelphia, and The National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications. Reynolds is also on the advisory board for educational platforms Project Explorer and Tech Girls, and is a member of the NationSwell Council, a network of innovators working together to develop solutions to address America’s most critical issues.

VanLent is the president of AMV Advisors, a company that provides strategy and financial management services to the life sciences industry. She previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for two Princeton area life sciences companies, each of which she took public. A current member of the leadership committee of the Community Foundation’s Fund for Women and Girls, she also serves on the boards of three life sciences companies. She is vice chair of The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, a trustee and Treasurer for McCarter Theatre, and a trustee for the Princeton Symphony Orchestra.

Patricia Herst, David Scott and John “Jack” Wallace left the board after completing their terms of service.

“We’d like to thank Patty, David and Jack for their commitment to the Community Foundation,” said Jeffrey Vega, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “All three have spent many years volunteering at the organization, and we are fortunate that they will continue to volunteer on our committees. We’d also like to welcome our three new board members, who we are confident will lend great expertise as we work to improve the lives of children and adolescents living in poverty in our region.”

Anthony “Skip” Cimino was named chair of the board for a three-year term. Cimino, the executive director of the New Jersey Assembly Majority Office, succeeds Carol Herring, retired president of the Rutgers University Foundation.

“We are thankful for Carol’s leadership during her three-year tenure as chair and we are grateful that she will remain on the board,” Vega said. “We are looking forward to working with Skip, who brings great experience on Board governance and is well-known throughout the Greater Mercer County community for his leadership.”

Carolyn Sanderson of the Copper Beech Group at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management was appointed as a vice chair of the board. Meredith Moore, principal of Riverbridge Communications Consulting in Pennington, continues her term as vice chair. Andrew Lieu, principal at Roundview Capital, was appointed as board secretary, and Marguerite Mount, managing director at the Mercadien Group, will continue to serve as treasurer.

The Princeton Area Community Foundation promotes philanthropy and builds community across Mercer County and central New Jersey. Since its founding in 1991, the Community Foundation has grown into an organization with more than $155 million in assets and made grants of more than $105 million, including $16 million in 2016.