Walmart to shutter West Windsor Sam’s Club

Several Sam’s Club stores throughout the country closed Thursday without notice to the public, including the store at Nassau Park Boulevard in West Windsor. Some employees were surprised to arrive at their stores and find the doors locked on Thursday.

Employees told Planet Princeton they were informed the store will be closing for good on Jan. 20.

The location was closed Thursday, A recording told callers the store would reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday. The company is working with stores to transfer employees to other Sam’s Club locations, Walmart and Neighborhood Markets.

More than 60 Sam’s Clubs stores will be closed across the United States. Ten of the stores will be turned into ecommerce distribution centers. Sam’s Club is owned by Wamart.

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy,” the company posted on Twitter. “Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”