Planet Princeton
15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
BusinessShopping

Walmart to shutter West Windsor Sam’s Club

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Several Sam’s Club stores throughout the country closed Thursday without notice to the public, including the store at Nassau Park Boulevard in West Windsor. Some employees were surprised to arrive at their stores and find the doors locked on Thursday.

Employees told Planet Princeton they were informed the store will be closing for good on Jan. 20.

The location was closed Thursday, A recording told callers  the store would reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday. The company is working with stores to transfer employees to other Sam’s Club locations, Walmart and Neighborhood Markets.

More than 60 Sam’s Clubs stores will be closed across the United States. Ten of the stores will be turned into ecommerce distribution centers. Sam’s Club is owned by Wamart.

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy,” the company posted on Twitter. “Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu 11

FREE 5-Day, #PrintRichEnvironment Challenge!

January 8 - January 12
Thu 11

Prindiville Moher Gallery Artists @Hopewell Valley Vineyards Opening Reception

January 11 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 12

Set in Stone: Lithography in France, 1815-1900

January 12 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Fri 12

‘Predators and Prey Fine-Art Carvings’ exhibit

January 12 @ 10:00 am
Fri 12

FREE Reading Assessment Ages 3-5

January 12 @ 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Fri 12

‘Lenses on Cuba’ Art Exhibition Opening Reception at Stuart Country Day School

January 12 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Sat 13

Community Yoga Day & Open House!

January 13
Sat 13

It’s Just a Job: Bill Owens and Studs Terkel on Working in 1970s America

January 13 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Sat 13

Princeton Photo Workshop: Using Photomatix and Photoshop Layers in HDR and Beyond

January 13 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 13

Col. Hand March in Lawrence

January 13 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 13

Young Adult Spot (Y.A.S.)

January 13 @ 11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Sat 13

Teens-Only Yoga+Meditation

January 13 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
       

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu 11

FREE 5-Day, #PrintRichEnvironment Challenge!

January 8 - January 12
Thu 11

Prindiville Moher Gallery Artists @Hopewell Valley Vineyards Opening Reception

January 11 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 12

Set in Stone: Lithography in France, 1815-1900

January 12 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Fri 12

‘Predators and Prey Fine-Art Carvings’ exhibit

January 12 @ 10:00 am
Fri 12

FREE Reading Assessment Ages 3-5

January 12 @ 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: