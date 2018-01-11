Planet Princeton
Princeton University employee will seek another win on Jeopardy! tonight

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Princeton University administrator Gilbert Collins will defend his title champion on Jeopardy tonight at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Collins won $8,300 on Jeopardy! on Wednesday.

He is the associate director for the Center for Health and Wellbeing at the Woodrow Wilson School. Previously he served as the Woodrow Wilson School’s Director of Graduate Student Life. The Harvard and Princeton grad was born in Germany, grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and speaks French, German, Spanish, and Mandarin Chinese.

His colleagues in Princeton will be rooting for him again tonight. As one university employee wrote in response to a Tweet about his win, “Woo woo! I’m whistling Jeopardy this morning.”

