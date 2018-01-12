Hun students honor Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service

Hun School middle school students commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service this week. More than 100 students visited eight area charities to lend a helping hand.

Some students visited HomeFront’s office and warehouse in Lawrenceville, where staff members told the students about what they do. Students unpacked and sorted clothing and toys that were donated over the holiday season. HomeFront has clients pick out gifts for their children’s birthdays and special events throughout the year.

Hun Middle School students also visited Mercer Street Friends in Ewing, the Community Kitchen in Princeton, the HomeFront Freestore, Threads of Hope, Arm in Arm in Trenton, Jewish Family and Children’s Services in Lawrenceville, and the Meadow Lakes nursing home in East Windsor.