Planet Princeton
15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
PhotosSchools

Hun students honor Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service

10 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
Hun Middle School students Jordan Njanja Fassu (l) and EJ Balewitz sort donated clothes at HomeFront in Lawrenceville on Jan. 10.

Hun School middle school students commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service this week. More than 100 students visited eight area charities to lend a helping hand.

Some students visited HomeFront’s office and warehouse in Lawrenceville, where staff members told the students about what they do. Students unpacked and sorted clothing and toys that were donated over the holiday season. HomeFront has clients pick out gifts for their children’s birthdays and special events throughout the year.

Hun Middle School students also visited Mercer Street Friends in Ewing, the Community Kitchen in Princeton, the HomeFront Freestore, Threads of Hope, Arm in Arm in Trenton, Jewish Family and Children’s Services in Lawrenceville, and the Meadow Lakes nursing home in East Windsor.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Sat 13

Community Yoga Day & Open House!

January 13
Sat 13

It’s Just a Job: Bill Owens and Studs Terkel on Working in 1970s America

January 13 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Sat 13

‘Predators and Prey Fine-Art Carvings’ exhibit

January 13 @ 10:00 am
Sat 13

Princeton Photo Workshop: Using Photomatix and Photoshop Layers in HDR and Beyond

January 13 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 13

Col. Hand March in Lawrence

January 13 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 13

Young Adult Spot (Y.A.S.)

January 13 @ 11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Sat 13

Teens-Only Yoga+Meditation

January 13 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Sat 13

The Arts Council of Princeton presents Heroes of Comic Art

January 13 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 13

JourneyDance

January 13 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Sat 13

Lemony Snicket’s Bewildering Circumstances: An Evening with Daniel Handler

January 13 @ 7:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Sun 14

Carillon Concert at Princeton University

January 14 @ 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm
Sun 14

NYC Subways New and Old: The Art Underground and the Subterranean Street

January 14 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
       

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Sat 13

Community Yoga Day & Open House!

January 13
Sat 13

It’s Just a Job: Bill Owens and Studs Terkel on Working in 1970s America

January 13 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Sat 13

‘Predators and Prey Fine-Art Carvings’ exhibit

January 13 @ 10:00 am
Sat 13

Princeton Photo Workshop: Using Photomatix and Photoshop Layers in HDR and Beyond

January 13 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 13

Col. Hand March in Lawrence

January 13 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: