Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, Jan. 12-14

Friday, January 12

Lenses on Cuba Art Exhibition Opening Reception – The winter gallery exhibition in the Considine Gallery at Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart will feature the photography of Sheila Bodine, Lisa Granozio, Kim James, Penny Thomas and Ted Thomas. The exhibition, “Lenses on Cuba,” is a photographic exploration of the life on the island by five members of the extended Stuart community. 5:30 p.m., Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, 1200 Stuart Rd, Princeton. More information

Saturday, January 13

Community Yoga Day and Open House – Free aerial and floor yoga all day. Community Cafe refreshments free, and library, reading room and oasis meditation atrium. Princeton Integral Yoga Community Center, Princeton Shopping Center 301 N. Harrison Street, Bldg A, Suite 1E Princeton, NJ 08540, Princeton. Free More information

Col. Hand March in Lawrence – The annual Delaying Tactics of Colonel Edward Hand march in Lawrence is will be held at 10 a.m. In January 1777, when right here in Lawrence (Maidenhead) Township, Hand and his Pennsylvania riflemen delayed over 6,000 British troops. This delay saved the day for General Washington and the entire Continental Army. Free More information

Heroes of Comic Art – The Arts Council of Princeton presents Heroes of Comic Art, featuring original published artworks by Jack Kirby, Gil Kane, Carmine Infantino, Joe Kubert, Curt Swan, John Buscema, Jack Davis, Steve Ditko and other great artists that created many of the comic heroes that we enjoy in today’s books and films. Opening reception at 3 p.m., Arts Council of Princeton,. Free More information

Lemony Snicket’s Bewildering Circumstances: An Evening with Daniel Handler – An evening with “A Series of Unfortunate Events” author Daniel Handler, who will speak on “Lemony Snicket’s Bewildering Circumstances” and respond to audience questions. There will also be a book signing and reception with Mr. Handler following the event. 7 p.m., College Avenue Student Center, Rutgers University, 126 College Ave, New Brunswick. $20 More information

Sunday, January 14

Folktales—Your Passport to the World – Universal themes of courage, kindness, and cooperation can be found in folktales the world over. Hear stories from many lands that touch on these and other themes that have been told for ages to all ages. 3 p.m., Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon, Princeton. More information