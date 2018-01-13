Planet Princeton
Tre Piani restaurant closes

8 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
1 comment

Tre Piani, the Italian and Mediterranean restaurant located at Forrestal Village in Plainsboro, has closed for good after 20 years.

Owner Jim Weaver, one of the most well known chefs in the region, informed customers about the closure on social media on Friday night.

“It has been a magical 20 year run at Tre Piani,” he wrote. “Unfortunately the business has become just another small local business that has become unsustainable due to many factors and has had to close its doors. I would like to thank the network of family, friends, businesses and staff that have helped through the years. The dust is still settling and there will be more to follow.”

The restaurant included a bar called Tre Bar and an area for private parties. The wine selection at his bar was always a big hit with customers. Weaver, a proponent of the Slow Food movement, used local ingredients and had sponsored a farmers’ market at Forrestal in recent years.

Last week, the owners of the Peacock Inn announced they had closed the restaurant. The hotel will remain open and the dining area will be used for private events.

Krystal Knapp

  • Paul Bond

    I’m amazed they lasted this long. Forrestal Village seems better protected against economic development than the Pinelands.

