Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2018 Princeton area events

Arts Council of Princeton Day of Activities

The Arts Council of Princeton will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of live music, interactive workshops, and discussions as they relate to Dr. King’s life, teachings and civic engagement. The celebratory day will begin with a community Breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by hands-on activities for all ages.

Schedule:

Community Breakfast – Speakers: Princess Hoagland, Not in Town Princeton; Monique Jones, Princeton Public Schools; James Fields, Christian Union of Princeton. 9 a.m.

Art and history activities for all ages including open archive by the Historical Society of Princeton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First Baptist Church Choir performs 2 to 3 p.m.

Screening of Teach US All from 3 to 5 p.m. Teach Us All is a documentary and social justice campaign on educational inequality set against the backdrop of the 1957 Little Rock school crisis.

Hopewell Valley Scouts Host a Day of Service for All

Hopewell Valley Scouts will host a Martin Luther King Day of Service event from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hopewell Presbyterian Church, which is located at 80 W Broad Street in Hopewell Borough. All are welcome – participants do not need to be Scouts. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Activity stations will include native seed bombs, fleece blankets, baking and more. Donations of winter coats, canned goods and money will be accepted. Service and donations will benefit several local organizations including The Sourland Conservancy, Seeds to Sew, Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, Rescue Mission of Trenton and Mercer Street Friends.

West Windsor Day of Service

La Convivencia, the West Windsor Arts Council, and the African-American Parent Support Group are partnering to have their first MLK Day of Service. Families are invited to make personal care kits and decorate bags to donate to Arm In Arm families. Personal care items will be supplied. A great event for children, from pre-schoolers to teens. The aim of the event is to bring diverse communities together through service in order to build strong relationship and create the “Beloved and Inclusive Community” that Dr. King envisioned. Make it a day on, not a day off where everyone can be great because everyone can serve. 9 a.m. to noon, West Windsor Arts Council, 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor.

Martin Luther King Day of Service at the Mapleton Preserve

Join Friends of Princeton Nursery Lands for an invigorating cleanup session, clearing small trees, brush, vines, and trash in the Mapleton Preserve. Come spend a winter afternoon outdoors, and discover the special joys of stewardship! Bring tools such as saws, clippers, loppers, and rakes. Work gloves, sturdy shoes, warm clothing and hats are a must. All are welcome. noon to 3 p.m. The entrance to the Mapleton Preserve is at 145 Mapleton Road in Kingston. If approaching the Preserve from Rt. 27, the entrance is on the left, marked by a wooden sign for the D & R Canal State Park.

Trenton Music Makers Orchestra Concert

An open-door concert in honor of the Rec. Martin Luther King Jr. by the Trenton Music Makers Orchestra. 5:30 p.m., Lewis Center for the Arts, Lee Family Music Room, Princeton University.

Princeton Clergy Association Multifaith Service

Join the Princeton Clergy Association’s annual multi-faith Service to commemorate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 30 Green Street Princeton. Half of a free-will offering collected during the service will go toward the work of the Coalition for Peace Action. The other half will go to the United Negro College Fund. The service will include music from a range of faith traditions.The Rev. Robert Moore will give the sermon at the service. The public is welcome to attend.