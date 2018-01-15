NJ Women’s March 2018 set for Morristown on Jan. 20

The 2018 New Jersey Women’s March will be held Saturday, Jan. 20 in Morristown. The march will begin at 11 a.m. at Morristown Town Hall on South Street, and then continue to Morristown Green.

Spots are still available on buses leaving from the Princeton Shopping Center and other locations via the Rallybus website.

The goals of the 2018 Women’s March, include empowering all who participate to stand up for their beliefs and rights; to connect victims of discrimination, civil injustice, sexual harassment, or unfair treatment in an environment that encourages them to share their stories, receive support and know that they are not alone; to remind elected officials of New Jersey that they report to the people and the people expect their civil liberties to be upheld; to bring hope to those who have lost confidence in our government by physically showing them that the power lies with the people; to remind New Jersey citizens that they have a right to assemble, march, demonstrate, protest and vote is sacred and should be exercised; and to increase New Jersey voter registration and participation in both the 2018 primary and general elections.

“We hope you’ll join us in Morristown on January 20th, as we energize ourselves and focus on taking our power to the polls”, organizers wrote. “Let us come together to celebrate our victories of the past year, charge our batteries for the pivotal new year, and send the message that our voices cannot be silenced.”

Last year, a Women’s March was held in Morristown, but the main New Jersey Women’s March was held in Trenton.

Organizers said they chose Morristown because it is easily accessible by public transportation and numerous shops and restaurants are within walking distance. Morristown was the winter encampment site for George Washington’s army during the winters of 1776-1777 and 1779-1780.

“Changing locations allows us to carry our message to new territories across the state, into areas where our message most needs to be heard,” organizers wrote.

A Women’s March will also be held in Philadelphia the morning of Jan. 20. The national Women’s March will be held the following day in Las Vegas.