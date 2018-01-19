Planet Princeton
Schools

Lawrence School Board names acting superintendent

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Andrew Zuckerman

Andrew Zuckerman, the director of instructional services for the Lawrence Township Public Schools, has been named acting superintendent of the district effective May 19.

He will replace current superintendent Crystal Edwards, who will retire in May. She has accepted another job as a superintendent in Lynchburg, Va.

Zuckerman, who has worked in the district since 2004, has also served as an assistant principal at Lawrence Intermediate School and a principal at Lawrence Middle School.

“The board is pleased to appoint Andrew Zuckerman as acting superintendent following Dr. Edwards’ retirement,” said School Board President Kevin Van Hise. “Dr. Zuckerman has been exemplary in his role as director of instructional services for the past six years and he has a thorough knowledge and understanding of the district, the board, our staff, and, most importantly, our students. We are excited for the opportunity this provides to both him and the district. The appointment will allow for the continuity of all our great programs while we undertake our search for a new superintendent.”

The school board has decided to pay a search firm to help find a new permanent superintendent.

Crystal Edwards

Edwards announced her retirement last month. Her contract was due to expire on June 30 of 2020. In Lynchburg, she will oversee a district with 11 elementary, three middle and two high schools. She will be able to collect her New Jersey pension while earning a six-figure salary in Virginia.

She began her tenure in Lawrence in 2006 as the assistant superintendent overseeing instructional services. She assumed her Lawrence leadership role as superintendent in 2011, replacing Philip Meara when he retired.

