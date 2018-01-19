Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, Jan. 19-21

Friday, January 19

Mozart: Die Zauberflote – Alumni of Westminster’s CoOPERAtive program present Mozart’s comic masterpiece. 7:30 p.m., Robert L. Annis Playhouse, Westminster Choir College, Walnut Lane, Princeton. Tickets $25.

KARAYOGI! family friendly Karaoke! – All-ages family friendly alcohol-free Karaoke party. Pick a song, everyone sings along! Safe for teens and families. 8 p.m., Princeton Integral Yoga Community Center, Princeton Shopping Center 301 N. Harrison Street, Bldg A ~ Suite 1E Princeton. Free More information

Play: Acting Can be Murder – The South Brunswick High School Pirandello Players present the full-length comedy-mystery. 7 p.m., South Brunswick High School Auditorium, 750 Ridge Rd, Monmouth Junction. $10 at the door.

Saturday, January 20

West Windsor Community Farmers Market Indoor Winter Market – Local farmers and vendors. Live music by Dace SanSouice & Friends. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Windsor Athletic Club, 99 Clarksville Road, West Windsor.

“For Love of Nature” Family Program w. Children’s Illustrator Michael Ciccotello – Family Program with the artist will take place 2 to 4 p.m. All participants will have the opportunity to interact with nature, designing trees symbolic of the artist’s “seeds” of love, caring, empathy and kindness. Art materials will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. D&R Greenway Land Trust, One Preservation Place off Rosedale Road, Princeton. Free More information

West Side Story – The Sharks and the Jets are preparing to do battle over their small piece of New York’s Upper West Side, while star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria are on a collision course towards tragedy. 8 p.m., Kelsey Theatre , Mercer County Community College,1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. Tickets are $20. Call the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333 or order online.

Songs of Protest, Songs of Peace – Return to the era of the Vietnam War in this show presented by Helen O’Shea and Richard Bozic, featuring a selection of local vocalists and instrumentalists. 7 p.m., Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street, Princeton. Free.

Chris Harford and the Band of Changes – Princeton native Chris Harford and his Band of Changes perform original songs at the Hopewell Theater. 8 p.m. 5 South Greenwood Avenue, Hopewell. Tickets $20 and up.

Sunday, January 21

Ice Sculpture Demonstration Day – Watch as master carvers turn huge blocks of ice into art. Using power saws, chisels, brawn, and grit, this talented group of artists will amaze you with what and how they create! REI will have a tent at the event and will offer short campfire sessions about making great camp coffee, dressing comfortably in winter, […]. 11:00 am, Grounds for Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton. More information

Carillon Concert at Princeton University – Enjoy a carillon concert every Sunday. Considered the largest musical instrument in the world, a carillon consists of a series of at least 23 tuned bells, played from a keyboard that allows expressiveness through variation in touch, and on which the player, or carillonneur, can play a broad range of music—from arrangements. 1 p.m., Princeton University Graduate College, Grover Cleveland Tower, 88 College Road West, Princeton. Free More information

Princeton Skating Club Open House – Open House at the Princeton Day School rink. Information about membership, group lessons and an opportunity to skate with the club. Skate rentals will be available for a small fee. 2:45 p.m. to 4:15 pm., Princeton Day School, 650 Great Road, Princeton. Free.

Family Barn Dance for All Ages – This family friendly dance features square dances, contra dances, play party games and other traditional American dances; it’s great fun for the whole family, from young children (ages 4 and up) to parents and grandparents and other adult friends. 3 p.m., Suzanne Patterson Center, 1 Monument Drive, Princeton. $7 – $20 More information

The Princeton Boychoir Presents “United in Song” – Winter debut concert of the new boychoir at All Saints’ Church in Princeton. 4 p.m, 16 All Saints Road, Princeton. Tickets $15 and up.

Sunday Afternoon At The Movies: Keep the Change – An endearing and naturalistic romantic comedy about two people who meet at a day program for young adults on the autism spectrum, as they navigate the challenges of developing and maintaining a relationship. Keep the Change details an underrepresented community with authenticity, optimism and humor. Open to the Community! $10 Jewish Center members/ $15 community. 4 p.m., The Jewish Center of Princeton, 435 Nassau St., Princeton. More information

