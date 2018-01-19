Lanes of I-95 near Scudders Falls Bridge closed for emergency repairs

The right two lanes of Interstate 95 near the Scudder Falls Bridge in Ewing are closed for emergency pothole repairs.

Temporary repairs are being made to potholes and heavily deteriorated pavement near Exit 1/Route 29.

Work began on the southbound lanes this morning. When it is complete, workers will repair the northbound lanes. All of the southbound and northbound lanes will be milled and paved. At least one lane in each direction will be maintained while the emergency paving is being done.

The Exit 1 ramps in both directions will be closed and detoured at some point during the day. The repairs are expected to be completed before the evening commute. The following detours will be in place:

I-95 southbound Exit 1 to Route 29:

· Motorists will continue across the bridge and take the exit for Pennsylvania Route 32 southbound

· Take the ramp to I-95 northbound and cross the bridge

· Take Exit 1 in New Jersey to Route 29

I-95 northbound Exit 1 to Route 29:

· Motorists will cross the bridge and continue past Exit 1/Route 29

· Take Exit 2/Bear Tavern Road

· Turn left on Bear Tavern Road and take the ramp to I-95 southbound

· Take Exit 1 to Route 29