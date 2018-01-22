New floral shop will open on Palmer Square

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a new floral shop called Princeton Floral Design will open on Palmer Square.

Princeton Floral Design is expected to open within the next week at 28 Palmer Square East.

“Princeton Floral Design is the perfect complement to our walkable down town experience. he floral boutique will provide convenient luxury to our local, corporate and leisure visitors alike.” said Lori Rabon, vice president of Palmer Square. “Princeton Floral has expressed a commitment to partnering with the local business community. This is the prime location for their business to flourish.”

Princeton Floral Design will sell freshly cut flowers, orchids, green plants and custom arrangements, and will also offer floral arrangements for special events and weddings. The store will also sell French chocolates and other gifts. Princeton Floral Design is owned by Iryna Kudelya, who lives in Princeton with her family.

“Nothing transforms the home like freshly cut flowers as they bring a sense of joy and beauty,” Kudelya said. “Being surrounded by flowers for so many years, I was destined to become a floral designer. I was born in Ukraine and spent most of my childhood running around our beautiful flower garden. My mother made sure there were always potted plants and flowers at home and in our garden. My love for design and hobby for arranging flowers has turned into a full-time gig.”