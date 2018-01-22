Paul Sigmund, former Mercer County Freeholder, dies at 53

Paul Sigmund died on January 11 after a long illness. He was 53.

A native of Princeton, Paul was a graduate of Stanford University and the University Michigan Law School. He was a banker, lawyer, and technology industry executive, and also served as a freeholder in Mercer County.

Throughout most of his life, Paul was a vibrant, joyful person who lived, loved and connected to others fully. As one cousin put it this week, Paul had a “fierce confidence in life.” He was a surfer and lifeguard and loved the ocean. He collected comic books, music, and books and was passionate about politics and history. He always loved engaging in a lively conversation. He believed in the power of putting people together in business deals to build connections and create new vibrancy in the world. He traveled all over the world and lived and worked in Spain and Chile.

Paul brought others into his world fully, his friends and family say. Everyone who came into contact with Paul came out better for it. His generosity knew no bounds. He had limitless knowledge and charm, and his loved ones joke that he even had charm enough to make others believe he held knowledge about a number of subjects in which he had little to none. Pushing others to join him in his pursuits brought out the best in them, producing travelers, surfers and new converts to the music, books and culture that he loved.

He loved his family and friends with an energy that could be overpowering.

Paul was living in Riverside, California at the time of his death. The latter part of Paul’s life brought an illness that has and is taking the lives of so many and touching every family, proving again that addiction knows no barriers of race, income, ability, or deservedness. It takes indiscriminately, and it took down this man who had so much to live for and so much to give.

Survivors in his loving family include his two daughters, two brothers and his former spouse. He is predeceased by his parents, scholar Paul Sigmund III and former mayor Barbara Boggs Sigmund of Princeton.

In lieu of flowers, Paul’s family asks that contributions be made to Womanspace, Inc.,1530 Brunswick Avenue, Lawrenceville, New Jersey 08648. Donations can be made online at womanspace.org.