Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, Jan. 26-28 (updated)

Friday, January 26

Dinner-And-A-Movie – Bring a vegetarian dish, watch and discuss an inspirational movie. 7 p.m., Princeton Integral Yoga Community Center, Princeton Shopping Center 301 N. Harrison Street, Bldg A ~ Suite 1E Princeton, NJ 08540, Princeton. Free More information

Science and Discovery Night – The Lawrenceville Elementary School PTO will host an evening of hands-on science activities and demonstrations by area scientists. Vendors, snacks for sale, petting zoo and more. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lawrenceville Elementary School, 40 Craven Lane, Lawrenceville, NJ. $7 per child at the door.

Saturday, January 27

Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Jersey’s 28th Annual Food and Farming Winter Conference – More than 50 workshops on food, farming and gardening will be offered at the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Jersey’s (NOFA-NJ) Winter Conference at the Rutgers University Douglass Student Center. The sessions run from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on January 27 and 28 and will include five tracks. Rutgers University Douglass Student Center, 100 George Street, New Brunswick. $75 – $240 More information

Groundhog Day Celebration – Explore several burrows of the fuzzy forecasters during a hike at the Watershed Reserve. Learn about their ecological role and life history. Aim for a target in a wood-chucking contest, meet Wally the Woodchuck, and play the hibernation game. Enjoy a campfire, where you can roast marshmallows.10 a.m., Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association, 31 Titus Mill Rd, Pennington. Free More information

Wassailing the Apple Trees at Terhune Orchards – Raise a glass of hot cider with Terhune Orchards to honor the trees that grow the apples. The ancient British tradition of wassailing the apple trees to protect them from harm is a popular winter celebration at Terhune Orchards. Activities include singing, dancing and playing instruments. 1 to 4 p.m. (Note – originally scheduled for Sunday but date changed due to weather forecast), Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton. Free More information

Election Reform and Voting Rights – STAND Central New Jersey invites the community to an expert panel discussion, “Election Reform & Voting Rights”. Join STAND CNJ and New Jersey leaders as and learn how to remove obstacles that lead to voter suppression, address partisan redistricting, and ensure access to the voting for disenfranchised communities. 1 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Washington Crossing, 268 Washington Crossing-Pennington Rd, Titusville. Free More information

America, Inspiring: Concert by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players – Join the New Jersey Symphony Orcherstra Chamber Players for a deep-dive into the diverse world of immigrant and refugee composers. 3 p.m., Richard P. Marasco Center for the Performing Arts​, 1629 Perrineville Road​, Monroe. $15 More information

Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival – Tours of art galleries, live ice carving, special food offerings, live music and more. All day Saturday and Sunday, with chili cook-off on Sunday. For a full schedule of events, times, locations and more, visit www.winterfestival.net.

Sunday, January 28

Designer Bag Bingo – 12 games of bingo, raffle tickets, 50/50, bingo daubers available for sale Group of 8 or more may reserve tables in advance. Doors Open at 2 p.m. and bingo Starts at 3 p.m. Millstone River School, 75 Grovers Mills Road, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 $30 cash. Must be 18 or over. Proceeds benefit the West Windsor-Plainsboro North High Class of 2018 Post Prom $30 More information

Princeton Symphony Orchestra BACH and GLASS Concert – Renowned pianist Simone Dinnerstein performs J.S. Bach’s Keyboard Concerto No. 7 in G Minor with Princeton Symphony Orchestra and a new concerto written for her by Philip Glass and co-commissioned by the PSO. Also on the program are Mason Bates’ Auditorium and Maurice Ravel’s Le tombeau de Couperin. Rossen Milanov conducts. 3pm Pre-Concert Talk. Concert at 4 p.m., Richardson Auditorium in Alexander Hall, Princeton University, Alexander Hall, Princeton University, Princeton. $35 More information

Greater Princeton Youth Orchestra Festival – The Greater Princeton Youth Orchestra will feature guest soloist, Roger Nye, a bassoonist with the New York Philharmonic. 3 p.m., Patriots Theater at War Memorial, Trenton, NJ. Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors at the door.

Screening of “Swastika to Jim Crow” – The Adath Israel Congregation presents the film that illustrates the continually evolving struggle for freedom on a very human level. Rabbi Benjamin Adler will lead a discussion following the film. Area clergy have been invited to attend and participate in discussion. Screening and discussion followed by a light reception. Open to the public. 4 p.m., 1958 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville, NJ. Free.

Girlchoir United in Song – The combined choirs of Princeton Girlchoir perform in the annual celebration of choral excellence. 6 p.m., McCarter Theatre Center, Matthews Theater, Princeton. Tickets $12 to $30.

