Princeton Day School coach inducted into New Jersey Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Princeton Day School varsity girls lacrosse coach Jill Thomas was inducted into the New Jersey Lacrosse Hall of Fame Sunday night in a ceremony at the Mercer Oaks Country Club.

Thomas has been the varsity girls lacrosse coach at Princeton Day School for 20 years. coaching more than 100 teams and surpassing 500 career wins. Her lacrosse teams have won five Patriot League Championships and the team won the Mercer County Championship in 2010. She has coached teams to three straight Prep B State Championship titles in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

A graduate of Danbury High School with a bachelor’s degree from Ursinus College and a master’s degree from The College of New Jersey, Thomas began her career at Princeton Day School in 1988. During her 30 years at the school, she has filled multiple roles, including serving for 18 years as the chair of the physical education department. She has coached the varsity field hockey team for 21 years and the varsity girls basketball team for 15 years. Thomas has served as the school’s peer leadership program coordinator for 26 years. She also helped start Princeton Lacrosse Club, a successful girls preK-8th grade youth program, where she served as head coach for 14 years.