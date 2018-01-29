Planet Princeton
McCarter Theatre receives 50K grant from the Princeton Area Community Foundation

13 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
McCarter Theatre has received a $50,000 grant from the Princeton Area Community Foundation for its education program in the Trenton Public Schools.

This grant will support McCarter’s ongoing partnership with the Trenton Public Schools to integrate the arts with educational programs with a goal of increasing the academic and social performance of students.

Each year, hundreds of students in six Trenton schools have direct contact with a McCarter program or in-school residency that builds on standard social studies and language arts curriculums by infusing both with arts-based learning skills.

“With our community impact grants, we support an array of excellent programs throughout our region,” said Jeffrey Vega, president and CEO of the Princeton Area Community Foundation. “We believe in arts education because it can transform young lives. We’re glad McCarter is among the organizations providing opportunities for young people in this region.”

Erica Nagel, McCarter Theatre’s director of education and engagement said the grant increase the number of hours and days the artists spend interacting with students.

“It is our honor to work closely with the Trenton Public School District, which has a strong and admirable  commitment to increasing high quality arts education opportunities for all its students,” Nagel said.

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Tue 30

Princeton Charter School Community Blood Drive

January 30 @ 2:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tue 30

Lecture: Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film

January 30 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
