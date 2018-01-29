Liverman, Howard will not seek re-election to Princeton Council

Democrats Lance Liverman and Heather Howard both released announcements Monday morning saying that they will not seek re-election this November.

The all-Democrat council has six members, who are each elected for three-year terms. Both Howard and Liverman have served as elected officials since before the two Princetons consolidated. Liverman served on the former Princeton Township Committee and Howard served on the former Princeton Borough Council.

“My decision to not run is a personal decision,” Liverman said in his statement. “I have been so honored to have served the residents of Princeton for 15 years. My love and admiration for all the residents of this great town is unwavering…I am lucky Princeton has such a great talent pool. I will continue to do whatever is needed to keep Princeton a welcoming and loving town.”

Howard said she will be focusing on other commitments.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished on Council: we’ve made Princeton a more welcoming community, promoted the health of our residents and created a single police force that is recognized statewide for its progressive practices. I hope we have demonstrated that progressive government can be responsive and effective,” she said. “While I will be focusing on other work and family commitments, I hope to continue to stay involved and to find ways to support the efforts of our elected officials and many engaged citizens working to keep Princeton vibrant and sustainable.”