Planet Princeton
Fifth candidate enters Princeton Council race

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Myrtha Jasmin

Myrtha Jasmin announced Monday that she will run for the Princeton Council in the Democratic primary this June.

“I moved to Princeton because it offers a lot of opportunities, but I do believe there should be more diversity in the town and that people of color need more of a voice than they have had previously. Plus, the  whole country needs to be in a better place. Its time for a new set of eyes and a listening ear,” she said.

She is the fifth candidate to announce that she will run in the Democratic primary for the two seats that will be up for grabs in the November general election.

Jasmin said she was motivated to run to tackle challenges the town needs to address, and is particularly concerned about issues facing young people and elderly residents in Princeton.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Lawrence, Jasmin attended the Gordon Phillips Beauty School after graduating from Lawrence High School. She studied the arts of hairstyling and makeup, and says her experience in numerous salons helped her understand the connection between beauty and culture.

In 2010, she started her own cosmetics line called Nadege Cosmetics, which is sold online. She said she continues to use her voice to inspire women in the region via video conferences and social media. In 2015, she  self-published her first novel “The Black Lily–The Frame,” which is available on Amazon. She is now working on sequels in the series, she said.

