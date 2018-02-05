Capital Health Medical Center receives award for cancer care

Capital Health Medical Center in Hopewell has been named one of the country’s best hospitals for cancer care by the Women’s Choice Award.

A hospital must be designated by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer Classification as one of four specific types of cancer programs to be considered for the award. The Women’s Choice Award measures hospitals for specific cancer-related services offered on site, infection rates and patient recommendation ratings on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Health Care Providers and Systems Survey. Hospitals that qualified for the award were ranked in the top nine percent of all U.S. hospitals offering cancer care services. Just over 450 hospitals across the nation received the award.

“A cancer diagnosis is life changing and can create physical and emotional challenges for everyone involved,” said Al Maghazehe, president and CEO of Capital Health. “In addition to providing an environment that promotes healing and comfort for patients and their caregivers, our cancer center is the area’s top provider of advanced cancer treatment. Earning the Women’s Choice Award for cancer care is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Center’s highly trained experts in medical oncology, diagnostic imaging, interventional radiology, radiation oncology, and support services.”

The Women’s Choice Award was created to help women made good decisions about their cancer care. “Women will search on their own for the best cancer care,” said Delia Passi, founder of the Women’s Choice Award. “According to our own survey, nearly two-thirds of women would do their own research vs. letting a doctor choose a hospital for their cancer care. The Women’s Choice Award makes it easier for them to make confident decisions.”