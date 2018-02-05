Planet Princeton
BusinessNonprofits

Capital Health Medical Center receives award for cancer care

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Capital Health Medical Center in Hopewell has been named one of the country’s best hospitals for cancer care by the Women’s Choice Award.

A hospital must be designated by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer Classification as one of four specific types of cancer programs to be considered for the award. The Women’s Choice Award measures hospitals for specific cancer-related services offered on site, infection rates and patient recommendation ratings on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Health Care Providers and Systems Survey. Hospitals that qualified for the award were ranked in the top nine percent of all U.S. hospitals offering cancer care services. Just over 450 hospitals across the nation received the award.

“A cancer diagnosis is life changing and can create physical and emotional challenges for everyone involved,” said Al Maghazehe, president and CEO of Capital Health. “In addition to providing an environment that promotes healing and comfort for patients and their caregivers, our cancer center is the area’s top provider of advanced cancer treatment. Earning the Women’s Choice Award for cancer care is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Center’s highly trained experts in medical oncology, diagnostic imaging, interventional radiology, radiation oncology, and support services.”

The Women’s Choice Award was created to help women made good decisions about their cancer care. “Women will search on their own for the best cancer care,” said Delia Passi, founder of the Women’s Choice Award. “According to our own survey, nearly two-thirds of women would do their own research vs. letting a doctor choose a hospital for their cancer care. The Women’s Choice Award makes it easier for them to make confident decisions.”

 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Mon 05

Princeton Recycling Pickup

February 5
Mon 05

Community Arts / ArtSpace Workshop – Modern Painted Floorcloths

February 5 @ 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 06

Chapin School Princeton Open Classrooms

February 6 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 am
Tue 06

Art After Hours

February 6 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 08

Preschool Open House – Stuart Country Day School

February 8 @ 9:00 am - 10:30 am
Thu 08

Tai Chi at the Grounds for Sculpture

February 8 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 08

Workshop: Creating Your Self Portrait

February 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 09

The Arts Council of Princeton Presents SweetART Market

February 9 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 09

Singin’ in the Rain

February 9 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 09

Roxey Ballet’s Carmn

February 9 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 09

The Addams Family

February 9 @ 7:30 pm - February 10 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 10

Cupid’s Chase 5K

February 10 @ 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Mon 05

Princeton Recycling Pickup

February 5
Mon 05

Community Arts / ArtSpace Workshop – Modern Painted Floorcloths

February 5 @ 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 06

Chapin School Princeton Open Classrooms

February 6 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 am
Tue 06

Art After Hours

February 6 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 08

Preschool Open House – Stuart Country Day School

February 8 @ 9:00 am - 10:30 am
%d bloggers like this: