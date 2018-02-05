Planet Princeton
Police & Fire

Senior dies after car plunges into Mercer County Lake in West Windsor

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, police were dispatched to the Mercer County Lake because a vehicle was partially submerged in the water neat the Caspersen Rowing Center docks. A male victim was located inside a 2008 Ford Edge. He was removed from the vehicle by the Trenton Fire Department Water Rescue Task Force.  The man was later identified as an 85-year-old Ewing resident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by the West Windsor Township Police Department Traffic Bureau and Detective Bureau and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Officer Brown at (609) 799-1222 or email brown@westwindsorpolice.com.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Mon 05

Princeton Recycling Pickup

February 5
Mon 05

Community Arts / ArtSpace Workshop – Modern Painted Floorcloths

February 5 @ 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 06

Chapin School Princeton Open Classrooms

February 6 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 am
Tue 06

Art After Hours

February 6 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 08

Preschool Open House – Stuart Country Day School

February 8 @ 9:00 am - 10:30 am
Thu 08

Tai Chi at the Grounds for Sculpture

February 8 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 08

Workshop: Creating Your Self Portrait

February 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 09

The Arts Council of Princeton Presents SweetART Market

February 9 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 09

Singin’ in the Rain

February 9 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 09

Roxey Ballet’s Carmn

February 9 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 09

The Addams Family

February 9 @ 7:30 pm - February 10 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 10

Cupid’s Chase 5K

February 10 @ 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Mon 05

Princeton Recycling Pickup

February 5
Mon 05

Community Arts / ArtSpace Workshop – Modern Painted Floorcloths

February 5 @ 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 06

Chapin School Princeton Open Classrooms

February 6 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 am
Tue 06

Art After Hours

February 6 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 08

Preschool Open House – Stuart Country Day School

February 8 @ 9:00 am - 10:30 am
%d bloggers like this: