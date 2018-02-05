Senior dies after car plunges into Mercer County Lake in West Windsor

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, police were dispatched to the Mercer County Lake because a vehicle was partially submerged in the water neat the Caspersen Rowing Center docks. A male victim was located inside a 2008 Ford Edge. He was removed from the vehicle by the Trenton Fire Department Water Rescue Task Force. The man was later identified as an 85-year-old Ewing resident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by the West Windsor Township Police Department Traffic Bureau and Detective Bureau and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Officer Brown at (609) 799-1222 or email brown@westwindsorpolice.com.