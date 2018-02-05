Students from Puerto Rico begin their week at Princeton High School

ELMERA Ensemble at Riverside School this morning!!! pic.twitter.com/fCbrczSeDJ — Princeton Jazz (@PHSJazz) February 5, 2018

On Friday, six students from Puerto Rico and their teacher arrived in Princeton, where they will spend the week before heading up to Boston. They are members of the ELMERA Jazz Ensemble, and will compete in the 50th annual Berklee Jazz Festival on Saturday after a week of performing, attending classes at Princeton High School, touring Princeton, and making new friends.

In Boston they will also attend clinics and master classes, and record in a professional recording studio, see the show “Shear Madness”, and have dinner at the Hard Rock Cafe, sharing the experiences with Princeton High School students.

“It’s unbelievable to us, but all the wonderful ideas, hopes, and dreams we had for our Puerto Rico Project have come to fruition,” Princeton High School band director Joe Bongiovi said on the eve of the group’s arrival.

The Puerto Rico Project at the high school, led by parent volunteers, raised money to bring the group to Princeton and send items to Puerto Rico to aid hurricane victims.

This Wednesday, Feb. 7, the ELMERA Jazz Ensemble will perform with Princeton High School students at the Berklee Preview Show concert. The event, which starts at 7 p.m. at the John Witherspoon Middle School auditorium, is open to the public. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Donations will be collected at the concert to send care packages home with students to share with their communities when they return home.

Suggested items:

Medical Supplies – bandages, gauze, medical tape, gloves, sterile pads, first aid kits

Schools Supplies – notebooks, pens, pencils, paper, crayons, colored pencils, rulers, erasers, etc.

New Underwear – new items wrapped in original packaging

New Children and Adult Pajamas – new items wrapped in original packaging

Water filters – Britta filters

Insect Repellant – any brand

Batteries

Flashlights/Lanterns