Fourth candidate enters Princeton Council race

Adam Bierman has announced that he will seek a seat on the Princeton Council and will run in the Democratic primary this June.

A native of Princeton, Bierman graduated from Rutgers University with a master’s degree in international affairs and public policy. After working in other countries for a decade, he moved back to Princeton with his wife, Sandra, who is from Ecuador. Their daughter is a junior at Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart.

Bierman, the host of the local cable tv show “Breezin with Bierman,” teaches at Mercer Teach, a state-run school in Trenton that educates at-risk teen moms. He is the union representative for his school. He has served on the executive board of the Princeton Community Democratic Organization and has been a municipal Democratic committeeman for district 13 more than six years. He currently serves as the committee treasurer. He said he was inspired to get involved in local government issues by the late activist Len Newton.

“Mr. Newton told me not to sit on sidelines, that it was my turn to get involved in my community, that I could use local government to improve somebody’s life each and every day — that potholes, had no party affiliation, they just needed to be filled,” Bierman said.

“When I was growing up, Princeton was a rural area. One had to drive through farms and forest to get here. Now, the town is transitioning into the cultural capital of New Jersey, a metro area destination,” Bierman said. “It is great stuff, with all the challenges presented with growth, such as stress on infrastructure, affordable housing, parking and taxes. If selected to serve with the talented Lempert administration, I can be directly involved with the 3 Ps — policy, progress, and politics. Besides focusing on serving the public, I will make sure we continue to ‘harvest the intelligentsia,’ meaning, using the abundant brain power and experience around us to help with these complex and evolving issues.”

Two seats for three-year terms on the Princeton Council will be on the ballot this November. Four people so far have said they will run in the Democratic primary after incumbents Heather Howard and Lance Liverman announced that they will not seek re-election.