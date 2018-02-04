Princeton area students win awards at Phillips’ Mill art exhibition 

Rachel Huffaker, a senior at the Hun School of Princeton, won first place in the photography division of the 2018 Phillips’ Mill Youth Art Exhibition in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Nicholas Reilly, a senior at the Hun School, won second place in the 3-D art division. Hongyu (Allen) Lou, a student at the Pennington School, won second place in the photography division. Ada Lau of the Pennington School won second place in the photography division.

More than 125 students from eighteen high schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania entered the juried competition this year. The exhibition can be viewed Saturdays and Sundays through February 11, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Phillips’ Mill Community Association is located two miles north of downtown New Hope, Pa. at 2619 River Road (Route 32).

2018 Phillips’ Mill Youth Art Exhibition Award Winners

Best In Show – Cara DePalo, Council Rock North

Painting – 1st Place, Owen Yake, Holy Ghost Prep; 2nd Place, Ada Lau, The Pennington School; 3rd Place, Allison Wray, Council Rock North. Honorable Mentions: Paige O’Connell, Council Rock South; Tina Zhang, Stuart Country Day School; Liza Khrypkova, West Windsor-Plainsboro High School.

Works on Paper – 1st Place, Amanda Eng, Hunterdon Central Regional High; 2nd Place, Josie O’Neal-Odom, George School; 3rd Place, Zoe Bowser, Hunterdon Central Regional High. Honorable Mentions: Symone Summiel, Ewing High School; Jess Tomasko, Neshaminy High School; Marshall Overhiser, Solebury School; Grace Noh, Upper Dublin High School.

Photography – 1st Place, Rachel Huffaker, The Hun School; 2nd Place, Hongyu (Allen) Lou, The Pennington School; 3rd Place, Sean Poupard, Central Bucks West. Honorable Mentions: Shelby Stewart, Central Bucks East; Phoebe Johnson, George School; Iman Anduar, Hillsborough High School; Emma Sirken, New Hope-Solebury High School.

3-Dimensional Works – 1st Place, Dhviti Patel, Hunterdon Central Regional High School; 2nd Place, Nick Reilly, The Hun School; 3rd Place, Jacob Hoopes, The George School. Honorable Mentions: Chelsey Seigal, Council Rock North, Marissa Balto, Hopewell Valley Central.