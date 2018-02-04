Planet Princeton
Arts & CultureSchools

Princeton area students win awards at Phillips’ Mill art exhibition 

10 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
Rachel Huffaker’s black and white piece “Through the Looking Glass”  is a Philadelphia cityscape she shot by attaching a tube to her camera lens.

Rachel Huffaker, a senior at the Hun School of Princeton, won first place in the photography division of the 2018 Phillips’ Mill Youth Art Exhibition in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Nicholas Reilly, a senior at the Hun School, won second place in the 3-D art division. Hongyu (Allen) Lou, a student at the Pennington School,  won second place in the photography division.  Ada Lau of the Pennington School won second place in the photography division.

More than 125 students from eighteen high schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania entered the juried competition this year. The exhibition can be viewed Saturdays and Sundays through February 11, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Phillips’ Mill Community Association is located two miles north of downtown New Hope, Pa. at 2619 River Road (Route 32).

2018 Phillips’ Mill Youth Art Exhibition Award Winners

Best In Show – Cara DePalo, Council Rock North

Painting – 1st Place, Owen Yake, Holy Ghost Prep; 2nd Place, Ada Lau, The Pennington School; 3rd Place, Allison Wray, Council Rock North. Honorable Mentions: Paige O’Connell, Council Rock South; Tina Zhang, Stuart Country Day School; Liza Khrypkova, West Windsor-Plainsboro High School.

Works on Paper – 1st Place, Amanda Eng, Hunterdon Central Regional High; 2nd Place, Josie O’Neal-Odom, George School; 3rd Place, Zoe Bowser, Hunterdon Central Regional High. Honorable Mentions: Symone Summiel, Ewing High School; Jess Tomasko, Neshaminy High School; Marshall Overhiser, Solebury School; Grace Noh, Upper Dublin High School.

Photography – 1st Place, Rachel Huffaker, The Hun School; 2nd Place, Hongyu (Allen) Lou, The Pennington School;  3rd Place, Sean Poupard, Central Bucks West. Honorable Mentions: Shelby Stewart, Central Bucks East; Phoebe Johnson, George School; Iman Anduar, Hillsborough High School; Emma Sirken, New Hope-Solebury High School.

3-Dimensional Works – 1st Place, Dhviti Patel, Hunterdon Central Regional High School; 2nd Place, Nick Reilly, The Hun School; 3rd Place, Jacob Hoopes, The George School. Honorable Mentions: Chelsey Seigal, Council Rock North, Marissa Balto, Hopewell Valley Central.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Sun 04

Roxey Ballet’s Carmn

February 4 @ 1:00 pm - February 5 @ 2:30 pm
Mon 05

Princeton Recycling Pickup

February 5
Mon 05

Community Arts / ArtSpace Workshop – Modern Painted Floorcloths

February 5 @ 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 06

Chapin School Princeton Open Classrooms

February 6 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 am
Tue 06

Art After Hours

February 6 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 08

Tai Chi at the Grounds for Sculpture

February 8 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 08

Workshop: Creating Your Self Portrait

February 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 09

The Arts Council of Princeton Presents SweetART Market

February 9 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 09

Singin’ in the Rain

February 9 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sat 10

Cupid’s Chase 5K

February 10 @ 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 10

Princeton Photo Workshop: Portrait Photography from Start to Finish

February 10 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 10

Young Adult Spot (Y.A.S.)

February 10 @ 11:00 am - 12:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Sun 04

Roxey Ballet’s Carmn

February 4 @ 1:00 pm - February 5 @ 2:30 pm
Mon 05

Princeton Recycling Pickup

February 5
Mon 05

Community Arts / ArtSpace Workshop – Modern Painted Floorcloths

February 5 @ 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 06

Chapin School Princeton Open Classrooms

February 6 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 am
Tue 06

Art After Hours

February 6 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: