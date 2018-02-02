Third candidate enters Princeton Council race

Michelle Pirone Lambros announced on Friday that she will run for Princeton Council in the 2018 Democratic primary.

A native of Princeton, she is a second-generation Italian American. Her family’s roots in the Princeton community reach back a century. “My family has always been very engaged with the community, and I am looking forward to continuing this tradition and giving back to our historic town,” she said.

A graduate of George Washington University with a master’s degree in international affairs and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa,. Pirone Lambros worked on Capitol Hill for Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania after she graduated from college. She later did campaign fieldwork for congressional and local campaigns in California, then moved into corporate fundraising and event management, founding her first business when she was 26. From there she moved to Mexico, and has spent a large portion of her career overseas managing multiple small businesses and events, including creating a multi-year food festival in Kuwait. She and her family recently moved back to Princeton from the Middle East.

Pirone Lambros said she is looking forward to making a positive contribution to the community. “Princeton has everything to offer, a top-rated school district, vibrant restaurant and retail options, cultural diversity, lots of green space and a healthy walkable and bikeable lifestyle for residents to enjoy, “ she said.

She was recently one of 19 women selected statewide to participate in Emerge NJ’s 2018 training program for women who want to run for office and make an impact on their local communities. She said Princeton is facing some challenges in the near term, including the impact of the federal tax reform on New Jersey property taxes, expanding school enrollment and proposed school expansion, plans for additional affordable housing, the need for increased infrastructure to support growing local small businesses, and the ongoing changes to the residential landscape.

“If elected, I would be honored to work with the Town Council members and Mayor Lempert to keep Princeton growing in a sustainable way, with innovative solutions to these and other issues. My commitment is to assure ethical governance, social justice and equality, and sustainability wherever possible in the decision-making duties that come with the role of Council Member,” she said. “I’ve lived and traveled all over the Middle East, Europe and Latin America, and I can say that hands down, Princeton is one of the best places in the world to live. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the town and delve into the detailed, important decisions that our Council makes to assure our town continues to be a safe, beautiful and world-class community.”

Earlier in the week, Democrats Eve Niedergang and Dwaine Williamson announced that they will seek three-year terms on the council.

On Monday, Democratic incumbents Lance Liverman and Heather Howard announced that they will not seek re-election to the six-member council in November.

The deadline for candidates to file petitions with the clerk to run for office in the June 5 Republican and Democratic primaries in New Jersey is April 2. Residents who want to run as unaffiliated candidates must file petitions by June 5.