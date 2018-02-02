Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, Feb. 2-4

The sixth annual Common Threads art exhibition featuring works of Trenton area artists will take place this Saturday, Feb. 3, at Hopewell Valley Vineyards from noon to 5 p.m. The event, organized by C.A. Shofed, will showcase the work of seven photographers and artists: Asia Popinska, Howard Michaels, Andrew Wilkinson, Lauren Otis, Phillip McConnell, Jonathan “Lank” Conners and Kata Mejia.

Food and beverages can be purchased at the event, including wine and brick oven pizzas from Hopewell Valley Vineyards. The Gingered Peach will also be selling sweet and savory goodies. In addition to cookies, croissants, banana pudding and other delights, a brioche called “The Trenton Volcano” — a bun packed with cheese, spinach, and pork roll, topped with everything bagel spices, will be available. Source Element Designs will also be selling gemstones and precious metal jewelry that uses recycled materials.

Hopewell Valley Vineyards is located at 46 Yard Road in Pennington. All the pieces in the show are available for purchase and the exhibit will remain up for the entire month of February. For more information about Common Threads 6 and the artists who will be presenting their work, visit the Common Threads website.

Friday, February 2

Roxey Ballet presents Carmen – Love is like a rose, but beware of its thorns…Join the Roxey Ballet in their up-close-and-personal Canal Studio Theater for a passionate performance of the ballet Carmen. The one-act ballet is choreographed by company founder Mark Roxey. It is a highly contemporary ballet. 7 p.m., Canal Studio Theatre, 243 North Union Street, Lambertville. $40-$42 at the door. More information

The Final Year – A film about the inner workings of the Obama administration as leaders prepare to establish a legacy after eight years. 7 p.m., Hopewell Theater, 5 South Greenwood Avenue, Hopewell. $12.50.

Magnolia Street String Band – Performance by the Magnolia Street String Band. 8 p.m.,1867 Sanctuary, 101 Scotch Road, Ewing. Admission $5 to $20.

Saturday, February 3

West Windsor Community Indoor Farmers Market – Indoor Market at the West Windsor Athletic Club. Local produce, meat, eggs, other vendors, live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 99 Clarksville Road, West Windsor.

Conversation with MUTTS creator Patrick McDonnell – The creator of the comic strip “MUTTS,” will talk about the art of making comic strips at the Arts Council’s Solley Theater in the Paul Robeson Center for the Arts. 102 Witherspoon Street, Princeton, New Jersey. His presentation coincides with the Arts Council’s latest exhibition, “Heroes of Comic Art.” 1 p.m. More information Free

Ken Ludwig’s Twentieth Century – A Broadway producer boards the Twentieth Century Limited with the intent of winning back his leading lady, now a temperamental Hollywood star, who is just as determined to ignore his advances, both professional and personal. Adaptation of the classic movie. 8 p.m., Kelsey Theater, Mercer Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. $18 general admission.

Sunday, February 4

Super Sunday Flea Market – Begin the big day shopping for bargains. More than 30 tables of goods will be featured at the annual YWCA Princeton Super Sunday. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 59 Paul Robeson Place, Princeton. Admission $3.

Carillon Concert at Princeton University – Considered the largest musical instrument in the world, a carillon consists of a series of at least 23 tuned bells, played from a keyboard that allows expressiveness through variation in touch, and on which the player, or carillonneur, can play a broad range of music. If you go this Sunday, Princeton’s carillonneur, Lisa Lonie, will be getting into the Superbowl spirit with the Eagles pep song on the Princeton carillon. Princeton University Graduate College, Grover Cleveland Tower, 88 College Road West, Princeton. Free More information

Fun For Foodies: The Gefilte Manifesto – A Talk by Jeffrey Yoskowitz, the author of The Gefilte Manifesto Gefilte is not just about your bubbe or a foodie revolution. Gefilte is about taking food traditions seriously and reclaiming the glory of Ashkenazi food – what has been and what it can be. Open to the Community. 2 p.m., The Jewish Center of Princeton, 435 Nassau St., Princeton. $25 More information

