Princeton Public Schools to host town halls on building referendum Feb. 8

The leadership of the Princeton Public Schools will host two town-hall-style community forums on Feb. 8 about the district’s proposal to borrow money to build a new school and expand Princeton High School. Voters must approve any bond referendum to fund the projects.

Representatives from Fielding Nair International, one of the architectural firms Princeton Public Schools has contracted with to develop a plan for the referendum, will speak at the forum.

Fielding Nair CEO Prakash Nair and educator Heidi Hayes Jacobs will lead the meetings and discuss trends in school design and learning. Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the proposed 5th and 6th grade school and the renovation and expansion of Princeton High School.

At the morning meeting, Nair and Jacobs will discuss “the need redefine education in the 21st century” and will share how the district can “prepare students for today’s and tomorrow’s dynamic environments.”

In the evening on February 8, Nair and Jacobs will repeat their presentation. The evening session will include more opportunities for community feedback and small group conversations. In a workshop format, participants will explore ideas and concepts, discuss options, and brainstorm ideas to help design the future of the Princeton Public Schools.

The first meeting will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the John Witherspoon Middle School Auditorium. The second meeting will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Princeton High School Cafeteria.