Planet Princeton
Nonprofits

Photo: Princeton First Aid Squad receives $15,000 grant from Bristol-Myers Squibb

18 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

The Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad has received a $15,000 grant from Bristol Myers Squibb to provide EMT classes to new volunteers, and advanced emergency medical and rescue training to all members of the squad. The Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad is an independent, volunteer-led organization that provides Princeton residents, visitors, and students with emergency medical care. Volunteer EMTs respond to hundreds of calls annually. Pictured: Princeton First Aid & Rescue Squad EMT Annie Ferry (second from r) demonstrates the LUCAS 2 chest compression system to Mimi Bailey of Bristol-Myers Squibb, with Matt Stiff and McKenna Brownell. The device all squad members train on provides uninterrupted chest compressions. The grant will support ongoing and up-to-date training on the device and other emergency medical devices.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Fri 02

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

February 2 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 02

Roxey Ballet’s Carmn

February 2 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Sat 03

Lawrence Rabies Clinic

February 3 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Sat 03

Common Threads 6: Un-Common and In-Describable

February 3 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 03

1st and 3rd Youth Groups

February 3 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 03

MUTTS creator Patrick McDonnell discusses the art of making comic strips

February 3 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Sat 03

The ACP presents a Gallery Talk with Patrick McDonnell of MUTTS

February 3 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 03

T-Connect Trans Youth Group

February 3 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Sun 04

Art Together

February 4 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sun 04

Carillon Concert at Princeton University

February 4 @ 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm
Sun 04

Fun For Foodies: The Gefilte Manifesto

February 4 @ 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Mon 05

Princeton Recycling Pickup

February 5
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Fri 02

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

February 2 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 02

Roxey Ballet’s Carmn

February 2 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Sat 03

Lawrence Rabies Clinic

February 3 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Sat 03

Common Threads 6: Un-Common and In-Describable

February 3 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 03

1st and 3rd Youth Groups

February 3 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: